Your Horoscope For February 2021

February is perhaps even slower-paced than January. Mercury stationed retrograde on Jan. 30th and will go direct on Feb. 20th, so you should double-check your work and backup your digital files. The overarching theme this month is your desire for change going head to head with old structures and authority. This is happening somewhere in your life where you’re urgently wrestling with a need to break free from stagnant and possibly oppressive situations. There’s a heavy emphasis in your charts’ Aquarius area with Venus entering on Feb. 1st and a new moon taking place in Aquarius on Feb. 11th, so expect new opportunities as well as an urge to build something over the long-term. Confrontations with the past are also likely. Endings are often meeting beginnings simultaneously. The sun enters Pisces on Feb. 18th, marking the end of winter with Venus following on Feb. 25th. A full moon in Virgo occurs on Feb. 20th, and whatever happened at the end of summer last year will finally come to a head. Read your horoscope for guidance and insights.
Aquarius
Jan. 20-Feb. 18
The main plot of 2021's astrology reaches its first of three pinnacles this month. Consider this, dear Aquarius; who you are becoming and growing into requires an honest reckoning with your past. Allow for new narratives and different versions of the same stories shared within your family to blossom from deep within. You might just discover truths that give you permission to free yourself from the burdens of yesterday.
