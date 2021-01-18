Your Horoscope For February 2021

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The main plot of 2021's astrology reaches its first of three pinnacles this month. Consider this, dear Aquarius; who you are becoming and growing into requires an honest reckoning with your past. Allow for new narratives and different versions of the same stories shared within your family to blossom from deep within. You might just discover truths that give you permission to free yourself from the burdens of yesterday.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.