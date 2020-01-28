Your Horoscope For February 2020

Honour your present needs by learning from the mistakes of your past. Get ready for another Mercury retrograde this month—and all of the misunderstandings and miscommunications that come with it. This transit will start on the 16th, but we’ll be in the retroshade as early as February 4th. Consider February to be a time for reflection, especially in the realm of relationships. Love is a practice worth committing to, this month and always.
Aquarius
Jan. 20-Feb. 18
The Leo full moon on the 8th falls in your relationship house, and that’s big news for you, Aquarius. Get emotionally clear about where you’re truly at in your relationships. It may be time to finally let go of someone from your past, or to forgive yourself for a past mistake. You may also find yourself in an uncomfortable, but sorely needed conflict. The truth is true whether you want to deal with it or not, so you might as well get in there and get honest, my love.
Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.