Your Horoscope For February 2020

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The Leo full moon on the 8th falls in your relationship house, and that’s big news for you, Aquarius. Get emotionally clear about where you’re truly at in your relationships. It may be time to finally let go of someone from your past, or to forgive yourself for a past mistake. You may also find yourself in an uncomfortable, but sorely needed conflict. The truth is true whether you want to deal with it or not, so you might as well get in there and get honest, my love.

