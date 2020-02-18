Your Weekly Horoscope: February 19 – 25, 2020

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

Give yourself permission to take a break from the problems you can’t fix this week. The new moon in your sign on the 23rd is an opening. if you’ve taken on too much lately, you may feel the floodgates opening. This is the time to nurture more of what you want to see in your life, instead of devoting your energy to what essentially doesn’t feed you. Strive to improve your life; small progress, over time, can lead to big improvements, Pisces.

Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.