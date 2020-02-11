Your Weekly Horoscope: February 12 – 18, 2020

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Give yourself some room to savour it, Aquarius. Whether it’s a meal, an accomplishment, the delicious part of getting to know someone where it’s all potential and anything is possible—it's all limited time offers, and well worth delighting in. Yours is a sign that can move at hyper speeds which is really helpful in some areas of life, but can ultimately rob you of so much of life’s pleasures. Slow down and let things unfold for you a little bit this week.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.