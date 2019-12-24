Your Weekly Horoscope: December 25 – 31, 2019

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Vulnerability is no Cap’s first pick of emotions, but it’s a healthy one to be able to get into. The solar eclipse in your sign on the 25th is a massive astrological deal for you and an opportunity to get emotionally present for what actually matters. If you do that then you will have to change, though. And as scary as that may be, it is totally worth it. Dare to desire to be more than you are, just make sure you don’t drop your values to get there.

Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.