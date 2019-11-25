Your Horoscope For December 2019

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s time to be assertive, Sagittarius. The key is to do it without getting too attached to what others do in response. This month is likely to feel like things are a bit suspended, or very much a work in progress. Allow time for results to develop and space for others’ to have their own reactions before they settle on the response that is right for them. As ever, stay present for the process, even when it gets awkward, my love.

