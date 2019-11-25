Your Horoscope For December 2019

On the second of December, expansive Jupiter moves into structure—bringing Capricorn where it will stay for 2020. This marks a fortuitous time to add life to your plans and to gain a broader perspective on what you think is possible. This is especially useful because the last month of the year is a call to look at what you value and how, in practical terms, this is reflected in your actions and attitudes. Don’t be scared to evolve—it may be uncomfortable but it’s well worth it, my loves.
Sagittarius
Nov. 22-Dec. 21
It’s time to be assertive, Sagittarius. The key is to do it without getting too attached to what others do in response. This month is likely to feel like things are a bit suspended, or very much a work in progress. Allow time for results to develop and space for others’ to have their own reactions before they settle on the response that is right for them. As ever, stay present for the process, even when it gets awkward, my love.
