Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: December 18 – 24, 2019

Find out what this week leading up to winter solstice and holiday festivities has in store for you.

by

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s ok to be sad. In fact, in order to be emotionally healthy, it’s essential to experience your emotions—even when they are kind of awful. You are likely to find yourself in the throes of change this week and it’s not totally easy. What you need more than anything is a willingness to take the path that is most direct, which, unfortunately, is also likely to be the more tender or touchy one. Explore new ways of moving through old feelings, Sagittarius.

 

Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.


Jessica Lanyadoo’s new book, Astrology for Real Relationships, will be out December 31. She will also do a live webinar on the same day; click here for more details.
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram