Your Weekly Horoscope: December 18 – 24, 2019

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s ok to be sad. In fact, in order to be emotionally healthy, it’s essential to experience your emotions—even when they are kind of awful. You are likely to find yourself in the throes of change this week and it’s not totally easy. What you need more than anything is a willingness to take the path that is most direct, which, unfortunately, is also likely to be the more tender or touchy one. Explore new ways of moving through old feelings, Sagittarius.

