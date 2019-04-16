Your Weekly Horoscope: April 17 – 23, 2019

March 21-April 19

It’s fair enough that you’ve been feeling overwhelmed—and it’s inevitable that it would trickle down to your relationships. Whether or not you’ve got too many commitments is not as important as the feelings you have about them. Allow space for your emotions to catch up with your plans, Aries. If you push yourself too far, too fast, you’re likely to feel stuck or resentful. Take a pause to check in with yourself before you take action this week.

April 20-May 20

If things don’t go your way it’s likely disappointing, but it’s not going to be clear what the thing that’s upsetting you actually means. Allow matters to evolve without assuming the worst this week. There’s a bigger picture at play, and you’re unlikely to be able to see all the details of it yet. Honour your feelings without getting defensive or making a game plan yet. Focus on your reactions to shake-ups—not on the surprises themselves, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Fear is a tricky thing—it keeps you up at night, running what ifs and telling you that it’s trying to keep you safe, but is it really? You can’t know what you don’t know, Twin Star. It’s time to work with the known variables of your life, to organize and cope with the things that are immediately in front of you. If you’ve been fixated on all the steps, consider this an invitation to take a step back into the present moment. Put one foot in front of the other this week.

June 22-July 22

Sometimes you have to question a thing in order to truly choose it. Sometimes it takes losing something or someone in order to know how much you cherish it or them. Don’t resist your intense experiences and feelings so much that you miss out on the opportunities they yield. You may have to let go to hold on, but Moonchild, you’re ready to find out what will happen if you don’t do so much of the heavy lifting. Let the truth reveal itself to you this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

This week, less is more, Leo. You’re going through a lot and if you don’t prioritize and pace yourself, you’re likely to make it worse for yourself. It’s OK to say “no” or to ask for help when you need it. Regard what’s not working for you as a sign pointing to what needs your love, care, and attention—not what’s “wrong.” Take the judgment out of your attitudes and approach your struggles with the intention of being compassionate, my love.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It doesn’t matter how smart you are, or how good your attitude is—when you take in too much of other people’s opinions, overindulge yourself, or just generally burn your candle at both ends, you’re gonna feel burnt out. Take control of your life by being a better editor, Virgo. Cut back or put on hold the things that aren’t essential so that you can better manage what is. Your distractions will usurp you if you let them—spend your time wisely this week.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week brings with it a second full moon in your sign, and it’s going to kick up some major feelings. You may find yourself feeling soupy and emo without knowing quite what to do with it, so be patient with yourself. How you show up with and around others is demanding your attention. The best way to honour yourself, as well as other people’s time and energy, is to go a step deeper—from understanding your situation to actually accepting it. Engage (or not) with the truth, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s time for the fine art of splitting the difference, Scorpio. It’s not just that you’re changing (which you very much are, in unexpected ways), but it’s that the people you’re close to are changing, too. It may be too soon to know what it all means, but change is in the air this week, and you may find yourself reacting to others more intensely than you intended. Hold space for everyone’s emotional process while you still don’t quite know yet where the chips will fall.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The most important thing I can tell you this week is that you have to decide to follow through—or to take responsibility for the consequences. Like it or not, how you engage with the promises you’ve already made is on the table this week. If you find yourself tempted to blame others or to take yourself off the hook, think again, my friend. You alone are on the hook for honouring your word—you only win the trust of others by being worthy of it, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

There’s a lot that’s yet TBD, Capricorn. That isn’t a cause for concern, but it should be a cause for inquiry. As your relationship to people, ambitions, and your commitments changes, so must you—but what that means is unlikely to be clear quite yet. Strive to be watchful this week, both of your own impulses and stories, as well as of others. In the words of Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Rein yourself in and remember what you’re in it for. When your process of evaluation isn’t coming from a clear place, you inevitably feel confused or make choices that give you mixed results. Reconnect with your intentions and your goals this week. Notice your reactions without acting on them right away. Act in ways that reflect the person you want to be and ambitions that you hold dear, instead of your strongest emotion in the moment, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Love yourself without conditions, Pisces. You are entitled to feel any kind of way that you do—there’s no need for guilt about the contents of your heart, or need to repress your emotions. That said, you’re not entitled to act any kind of way, or demand that others drop everything because you’re in an intense place. Your ability to self-soothe is being activated this week. Honouring the needs and limits of both yourself and others is an act of love, but acts of love can be tricky sometimes.