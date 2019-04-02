Your Weekly Horoscope: April 3 – 9, 2019

March 21-April 19

The new moon in your sign on the 5th brings with it an opportunity to turn over a new leaf, Aries. The key is to be intentional about what you call in, because you’re likely to get it. Instead of allowing yourself to be motivated by fear or competition, strive to stay in alignment with what you believe in, and what deserves your formidable energy. Focus on getting the you part of your relationships and projects in the right place this week, my love.

April 20-May 20

You have some decisions to make. This isn’t the time to allow what you fear or hope doesn’t happen to direct your actions, taurus. Just because things have gone poorly in the past doesn’t mean that they’re destined to not work out. Align your actions and attitudes with what you want to choose, not what you hope doesn’t happen. As much as you may fear change, you also have an awesome strength of character. Use it to your advantage this week.

May 21-June 21

When everything is changing it’s pretty destabilizing. It’s easy to chase the energy of unrest, in hopes that you’ll outpace it, but that’s not your best move, Twin Star. Focus your thoughts and efforts on what you want to achieve. If you allow yourself to stay in a constant state of reaction, you’ll never get where you need to go. There’s a more efficient way than you’ve been approaching things, but you don’t need to figure it out on your own. Seek wise counsel this week.

June 22-July 22

Sometimes you just don’t have the answer and that’s okay. If you can sit in uncertainty without trying to organize it into something that feels safe, you will hit the truth of the matter, Moonchild. It’s possible to seek balance in wavering circumstances, but it requires that you don’t seek your centre from outside of yourself. Ask for help, but not fixes, and seek your truth, not to try and meet everyone’s needs. Make choices you can live with, my love.

July 23-Aug. 22

When you’ve taken on too much you can’t help but feel exhausted and depleted. This week it’s your duty to reassess the commitments and habits that you’ve taken on lately. Now that you’ve had the chance to try them out, it’s wise to ask yourself how they’re working for you. There’s no shame in changing your mind or finding that the reality of a thing is different than you imagined. Don’t let hubris keep you locked in an unhealthy position, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s time to let go of your attachment to what others think about you. You can’t know where other people are coming from when they give you side eye, or when they say something mean. Instead of taking things so personally, try an experiment this week: assume that every person you interact with is going through something deep and distracting right now. That they are going through it and that their vibes are not about you. But your vibes are about you, virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You aren’t “there yet,” but that’s not the point of this week’s horoscope—now is your time, Libra. Setting intentions and developing greater understanding about who you are, what you’re willing to compromise versus what’s outside of your morality is key to successful adulting. It’s time for you to get right with where you’re at or to change it. You can’t always get what you want, but by attempting to make the best choices available to you, you get what you need.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You’re at the end and now is not the time to jump to conclusions or be rash. You’ve been going through a lot in recent months, and it’s not only revealed a lot about the people in your life, but it’s revealed a lot about yourself to you. What you do with all this information is important this week. Instead of trying to change others, change your own sweet and sour self, Scorpio. Put into practice the boundaries that you need in order to feel right with yourself.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As you grow, your opportunities for healing grow with you. As fabulous as that sounds, the reality is that sometimes it feels like you keep on slamming into higher and higher walls to scale. Your job isn’t to have no problems—it’s to develop more grace and skill in coping with them when they come up. You don’t only need to find your will, but to honour it in the most effective ways possible. Don’t lose sight of where you’re going just because the path is different than you imagined.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s time to lick your wounds, not pick at scabs, Capricorn. As cheesy as this sounds, the only thing you need is to nurture yourself through your concerns—obsessively trying to figure things out is going to backfire on you because you’ve lost perspective. If the things that you want don’t bring you greater happiness, why prioritize them so dearly? Show yourself and your situation compassion as you strive to figure out what’s motivating you—and what you need to do about it.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There is something in your life that you’ve been struggling with, and it’s time to look at it straight on, Aquarius. You don’t need to find “the right answer” to be on the right path. Develop a broader perspective so that you can look at the big picture and consider your needs from there. Make sure that what you feel called to do isn’t at the expense of your future needs—seek a balance between satisfying your desires and investing in your tomorrows this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

When you’re tapped and feeling out of sorts it’s tempting to confuse how you feel with what you are. This moment is not the sum total of your value, Pisces. When you attach too much meaning to a single moment or problem, you get disempowered and don’t have as solid access to your vast resources. Take a deep breath and realign yourself with your inner guidance and the lessons you’ve learned through sweat and tears. Trust yourself, my love.