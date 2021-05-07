Why You Should Catch Up With The Hilarious, Relatable Show Shrill

The third and final season is now streaming on Crave.

Annie, a self-described fat woman, has a whole new sense of confidence in the third and, sadly, final season of Shrill. The often hilarious, always relatable show has seen Annie (played by Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant) find her voice as a journalist while discovering body positivity.

Now, fresh off a breakup with a boyfriend who didn’t deserve her, she hooks up with new partners and tells off fatphobic doctors with conviction. And after some tension last season, she and roomie Fran (Lolly Adefope) reflect on their meaningful friendship, as flashbacks explain how they’ve grown together.

The self-esteem-boosting soundtrack and gorgeous plus-size fashion are part of why Shrill’s authentic depiction of the bumpy, never-ending road to body acceptance is so cathartic. As Annie continues to figure out how to love herself after dealing with self-hatred for so long, her finale is a must-watch.

