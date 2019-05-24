What’s Coming (And Going) To Netflix Canada In June

It’s summer! Yes, that’s right. We finally made it to the season of patio hopping, beach days and soaking up that vitamin D (with SPF of course) like it’s our day job. After days filled with warm-weather excursions, settle in for summer evenings filled with any of the brand spankin’ new TV shows and movies blessing our Netflix queue this month. Sit back, relax and enjoy our round-up of everything coming (like a new season of Black Mirror and star-studded comedy Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler) and going (like early aughts classics American Pie and Wedding Crashers) to Netflix Canada this June.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada in June

Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Trinkets (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When three teenage girls from different corners of the high school cafeteria find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, an unlikely friendship forms. Elodie, the grieving misfit, Moe, the mysterious outsider and Tabitha, the imperfect picture of perfection, will find strength in each other as they negotiate family issues, high school drama and the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 1

Arthdal Chronicles (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In a mythical land called Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal and its surrounding regions vie for power as they build a new society.

Oh, Ramona! (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Awkward 16-year-old Andrei is infatuated with his alluring but aloof schoolmate Ramona—until he meets stunning hotel clerk Anemona while on vacation.

A Dog’s Purpose

Synopsis: A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners.

Alien: Covenant

Synopsis: The crew of a colony ship, bound for a remote planet, discover an uncharted paradise with a threat beyond their imagination and must attempt a harrowing escape.

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Synopsis: Six childhood friends have grown apart over the years following the death of one of them, Menma.

Apocalypse Now

Synopsis: A U.S. Army officer serving in Vietnam is tasked with assassinating a renegade Special Forces Colonel who sees himself as a god.

Homefront

Synopsis: A former DEA agent moves his family to a quiet town, where he soon tangles with a local meth drug lord.

Inception

Synopsis: A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a CEO.

Jurassic Park

Synopsis: During a preview tour, a theme park suffers a major power breakdown that allows its cloned dinosaur exhibits to run amok.

Jurassic Park III

Synopsis: A decidedly odd couple with ulterior motives convince Dr. Grant to go to Isla Sorna, resulting in an unexpected landing and startling new inhabitants on the island.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Synopsis: A research team is sent to the Jurassic Park Site B island to study the dinosaurs there, while an InGen team approaches with another agenda.

Life in the Doghouse

Synopsis: The documentary follows the inspiring stories of Danny and Ron’s Rescue. The film showcases their unique approach to dog rescue and adoption, which has enabled them to rescue and adopt out 10,000 dogs.

Police Academy

Synopsis: A group of good-hearted, but incompetent misfits enter the police—but the instructors there are not going to put up with their pranks.

Satan & Adam

Synopsis: Satan & Adam chronicles the unlikely pairing of legendary one-man-band Sterling “Mr. Satan” Magee and harmonica master Adam Gussow. Shot over 20 years, the film showcases one of the greatest blues duos you probably never got a chance to see.

Shoplifters

Synopsis: A family of small-time crooks take in a child they find outside in the cold.

The Net

Synopsis: A computer programmer (Sandra Bullock) stumbles upon a conspiracy, putting her life and the lives of those around her in great danger.

The Quake

Synopsis: In 1904 an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale shook Oslo, Norway with an epicentre in the “Oslo Graben” which runs under the Norwegian capital. There are now signs that indicate that we can expect a major future earthquake in Oslo.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: On the heels of Junior Rescue training, Team Flounder returns to brave the beach in a series of thrilling saves and lighthearted laughs.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 4

Baroness Von Sketch Show, Season 3

Synopsis: Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen star in this six episode series that takes a comedic look at our narcissistic contemporary culture. Fast paced and irreverent, Baroness von Sketch Show is a single-camera comedy that offers a witty take on everyday concerns. From the politics of ordering a coffee to entitled coworkers to open relationships, this satirical Canadian sketch show holds a fun house mirror up to modern life.

The Guilty

Synopsis: A police officer assigned alarm dispatch duty enters a race against time when he answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman.

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: With more than 2 billion views across her YouTube channels, Colleen Ballinger has become an international sensation with her hilarious alter-ego Miranda Sings. Filmed in front of a packed house of “Mirfandas,” Colleen reads snippets of her diary and sings through some of the weird comments she receives, while the next ‘Virgin Mary’ Miranda blesses the audience with her combination of acting, singing, dancing, modeling and magic.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 5

A Silent Voice

Synopsis: A young man is ostracized by his classmates after he bullies a deaf girl to the point where she moves away. Years later, he sets off on a path for redemption.

Babe

Synopsis: Babe, a pig raised by sheepdogs, learns to herd sheep with a little help from Farmer Hoggett.

Black Mirror, Season 5 (Netflix Original series)

Smithereens: A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Striking Vipers: Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too: A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favourite pop star—whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…

Couples Retreat

Synopsis: A comedy centred around four couples who settle into a tropical-island resort for a vacation. While one of the couples is there to work on the marriage, the others fail to realize that participation in the resort’s therapy sessions is not optional.

Do the Right Thing

Synopsis: On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone’s hate and bigotry smoulders and builds until it explodes into violence.

Nanny McPhee

Synopsis: A governess uses magic to rein in the behaviour of seven ne’er-do-well children in her charge.

Nanny McPhee Returns

Synopsis: Nanny McPhee arrives to help a harried young mother who is trying to run the family farm while her husband is away at war, though she uses her magic to teach the woman’s children and their two spoiled cousins five new lessons.

Role Models

Synopsis: Wild behaviour forces a pair of energy drink reps to enrol in a Big Brother program.

The Boy Next Door

Synopsis: A woman (played by Queen JLo), separated from her unfaithful husband, falls for a younger man who has moved in next door, but their torrid affair soon takes a dangerous turn.

The Breakfast Club

Synopsis: Five high school students meet in Saturday detention and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought.

Vertigo

Synopsis: A former police detective juggles wrestling with his personal demons and becoming obsessed with a hauntingly beautiful woman.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 6

Alles ist gut (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A woman sexually assaulted by her new boss’s brother-in-law tries to move on as if nothing happened, but the night weighs heavily on her mind and body.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 7

3%, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Michele creates an idyllic Inland sanctuary that’s open to all, but when a crisis hits, she’s forced to design a selection process of her own.

The Black Godfather (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An expansive look at the exceptional life and legacy of Clarence Avant, one of the most influential dealmakers in music, entertainment and politics over the last 60 years.

The Chef Show (Netflix Original docuseries)

Synopsis: In The Chef Show, actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi reunite after their critically-acclaimed film Chef to embark on a new adventure. The two friends experiment with their favourite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and culinary world. From sharing a meal with the Avengers cast in Atlanta, to smoking brisket in Texas with world-renowned pit master Aaron Franklin, to honouring the legendary food critic Jonathan Gold in Los Angeles, Favreau and Choi embrace their passion for food, but more importantly their love for bringing people together over a delicious meal.

Designated Survivor, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The gloves come off as Kirkman launches his election campaign amidst ethical quandaries, international incidents and a new terrorism threat at home.

Elisa & Marcela (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In 1901 in Galicia, Spain, Elisa Sánchez Loriga adopts a male identity in order to marry another woman, Marcela Gracia Ibeas. Based on true events.

I Am Mother (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In the wake of humanity’s extinction, a teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate the earth. But their unique bond is threatened when an inexplicable stranger arrives with alarming news.

Rock My Heart (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A thrill-seeking teenage girl with a heart defect bonds with a rowdy black stallion and fights to ride in a race despite her life-threatening illness.

Super Monsters Monster Pets (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: For big fun, think small! Join the Super Monsters and their adorable new Monster Pets for a series of short and silly animated adventures.

Tales of the City (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Returning to San Francisco after a long absence, Mary Ann Singleton reunites with the colourful community of LGBTQ characters at 28 Barbary Lane.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 8

The Edge of Seventeen

Synopsis: High-school life gets even more unbearable for Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) when her best friend, Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), starts dating her older brother.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 9

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Synopsis: When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 11

Baby Driver

Synopsis: After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

Synopsis: Six years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a Wi-Fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Witness the Blaisdell Arena explode with laughter when Jo Koy takes the stage. Returning for his second Netflix special, Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot, be prepared to witness a dazzling display of hula dancing and an arsenal of self-deprecating humour. Koy is fired up to educate the masses on how to raise a millennial, the intricacies of Filipino traditions and more!

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In an alchemic mix of fact and fantasy, Martin Scorsese looks back at Bob Dylan’s 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue tour and a country ripe for reinvention.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 13

The 3rd Eye 2 (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Working in an orphanage, Alia meets teen Nadia, who says she hears a strange voice in the walls. When they try to find the source, things go very wrong.

Jinn (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When a school trip to Petra turns deadly, some students suspect supernatural forces are to blame. Back home, a mysterious boy appears before Mira.

Kakegurui xx (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: Kirari dissolves the student board and proposes a school-wide gambling battle royal, ushering in a new era of chaos and competition for her seat.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 14

Aggretsuko, Season 2 (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: From her mother meddling in her personal affairs to a nightmarish new coworker, Retsuko’s still got a lot to rage about in her karaoke sessions.

The Alcàsser Murders (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: An analytical examination of the investigation into the 1992 murders of three teens from Alcàsser, Spain, a case that profoundly affected the nation.

Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Sleepless for 24 hours, contestants in this comedy game show stumble through challenges both eccentric and mundane for a chance at a $1 million prize.

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Season 3

Synopsis: Get to know Barbie and her BFFs—including next-door neighbour Ken—in this animated vlog of adventures filmed inside her family’s new dreamhouse.

Charité at War (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: During World War II, the patients and staff at Berlin’s Charité hospital grapple with Nazis, eugenics and euthanasia.

Cinderella Pop (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Distressed by her parents’ divorce, Cíntia Dorella does not believe in love anymore until she meets and falls in love with singer-songwriter Freddy Prince.

iZombie, Season 5

Synopsis: A medical resident finds that being a zombie has its perks, which she uses to assist the police.

Leila (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Leila, from writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, tells the story of Shalini, a free-thinking woman in search of the daughter she lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier. Set in the near future, this inventive, boundary-breaking story centres around longing, faith and loss.

Life Overtakes Me (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the grip of trauma, hundreds of refugee children in Sweden withdraw from life’s uncertainties into a coma-like illness called Resignation Syndrome.

Murder Mystery (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When a NYC cop finally takes his wife on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit.

Unité 42 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A widowed cop tapped to lead a special cyber crimes unit teams up with a former hacker to hunt down tech-savvy criminals who are terrorizing Belgium.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 15

Taking Lives

Synopsis: An FBI profiler (Angelina Jolie) is called in by French-Canadian police to catch a serial killer who takes on the identity of each new victim.

The Mechanic

Synopsis: Follows an elite hitman as he teaches his trade to an apprentice who has a connection to one of his previous victims.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Critically acclaimed comedian, Adam Devine, knows that growing up sucks and is here to tell you why. Filmed in front of a packed house at The Orpheum Theater in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, Devine’s new Netflix comedy special will give a comedic take on the worst parts of growing up including puberty, parental judgment and almost dying on your 21st birthday.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 19

Beats (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A reclusive teenage musical prodigy forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard. United by their mutual love of hip hop, they confront the demons of their past and try to break into Chicago’s music scene.

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A cautionary tale for these times of democracy in crisis—the personal and political fuse to explore one of the most dramatic periods in Brazilian history. Combining unprecedented access to leaders past and present, including Presidents Dilma Rousseff and Lula da Silva, with accounts of her own family’s complex political and industrial past, filmmaker Petra Costa (Elena) witnesses their rise and fall and the tragically polarized nation that remains.

Mr. D, Season 8

Synopsis: This Canadian series follows a teacher juggling being a teacher and dealing with his students while trying to maintain his not-so-cool lifestyle.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 20

Annabelle: Creation

Synopsis: Twelve years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll-maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, where they become the target of the doll-maker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Le Chant du Loup (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: With nuclear war looming, a military expert in underwater acoustics strives to prove things aren’t as they seem—or sound—using only his ears.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 21

Ad Vitam (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In an age of medical technology that allows humans to live forever young, a cop and a rebellious 20-something investigate a mass suicide of seven teens.

Bolívar (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This dramatization depicts the life—and loves—of Venezuelan leader Simón Bolívar, who helped several countries gain independence from Spain.

The Casketeers, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Francis and Scottie reveal their weight loss. The Tipenes’ funeral home—and family—expands. The staff prepare funerals for the old and young.

The Confession Tapes, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: They confessed to horrible crimes they claim they never really committed. But why? Four more stories tackle the tricky question.

Dark, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the date for the apocalyptic Last Cycle approaches, Winden’s families discover that they play a critical role in the fate of their world.

Evangelion: Death (True)²

Synopsis: A recap of the first 24 episodes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, followed by a 30-minute continuation of the plot that would later form the first third of The End of Evangelion.

Girls Incarcerated, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A year after Madison Juvenile closed, a new group of girls at LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility navigate the challenges of teen life behind bars.

GO! Live Your Way, Season 2 (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: Mía tries to discover the truth about her father while also finding success with her singing career. Jealous Lupe’s antics threaten her friendships.

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Tension plays the third wheel in this portrait of a couple whose caustic, at times jarring, interactions strain their relationship over a Mumbai evening.

Mr. Iglesias (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Stand-up phenomenon Gabriel Iglesias stars in this series as a good-natured high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfit kids.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Synopsis: A teenage boy finds himself recruited as a member of an elite team of pilots by his father.

Queen of the South, Season 3

Synopsis: Teresa flees Mexico after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. Settling in Dallas she looks to become the country’s reigning drug smuggler and to avenge her lover’s murder.

The End of Evangelion

Synopsis: Concurrent theatrical ending of the TV series Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995).

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 22

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers

Synopsis: Earth’s mightiest heroes must come together and learn to fight as a team if they are going to stop the mischievous Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 24

Forest of Piano, Season 2 (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: After the first stage of the Chopin competition, Kai and Shuhei prepare for the next round while confronting their own reasons for playing music.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Comedian and actor Mike Epps is appropriately inappropriate in his no-holds-barred Netflix stand-up special, Mike Epps: Only One Mike. Filmed at Constitution Hall in Washington, DC, the one-hour special reminds us why Epps is a one-of-a-kind comedian as he reflects on the gift (and curse) of raising four daughters, overcoming childhood dyslexia and the mysterious infinite wisdom of old people.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 27

Answer for Heaven (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A righteous fallen angel must work and live with a rating-obsessed reporter to investigate crimes in a highly competitive office environment.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 28

7seeds (Netflix Original anime)

Synopsis: A shy girl named Natsu learns that she’s part of a group chosen to ensure the survival of humanity. Together, they have to survive on a changed Earth.

Dope, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Around the world, from Los Angeles to Rotterdam, the war on drugs rages on as users and addicts remain caught in the middle.

Exhibit A (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This true crime series shows how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic tools and techniques, such as cadaver dogs and touch DNA.

Instant Hotel, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Four new pairs of home hoteliers check in and check out each other’s properties as they compete for the title of Australia’s best vacation rental.

Motown Magic, Season 2 (Netflix Original family)

Synopsis: A second season of magic and music following Ben and his friends Angie and Mickey as they discover that creativity can bring vibrancy to their city and important life lessons.

Paquita Salas, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Paquita experiences a life-changing evening with Macarena García, and later learns about social media. A reinvented Magüi takes control of her life.

The Chosen One (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Three young doctors sent to a remote village in Pantanal to vaccinate residents find themselves trapped in an isolated community shrouded in secrets.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada on June 30

Anne with an E, Season 2

Synopsis: The adventures of a young orphan girl living in the late 19th century. Follow Anne as she learns to navigate her new life on Prince Edward Island, in this new take on L.M. Montgomery’s classic novels.

Glee, Seasons 1 to 6

Synopsis: A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in June:

June 1:

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Wedding Crashers

June 5:

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

American Pie