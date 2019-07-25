What’s New On Netflix Canada In August 2019

Round of applause for Netflix Canada, the real MVP of summer. We know that August is broiling hot, so what better way to cool down than with some TV shows and movies—perhaps paired with some AC? If that sounds like a tiny slice of summer heaven, then you’re in luck because Netflix Canada’s August selection is hot, including new offerings (GLOW and Dear White People are both back with their third seasons) and old faves that are on the way out (Back to the Future, how we’ll miss thee). So grab the rosé and load up that queue.
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 1
- Bad Teacher
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Catch and Release
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Jungle
- Kidnap
- Logan Lucky
- The Chef’s Line: Season 1
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The Mummy
- The Smurfs
- Training Day
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 2
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
- Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)
HOT PICK: Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
For Season 3, we pick back up with the students of Winchester as they start embracing new challenges (and romantic prospects). Sam (Logan Browning) is still grieving from the sudden death of her father and trying to figure out WTF is going on with the Order of X finale. Meanwhile, a charismatic new professor starts shaking up campus life. (Pro tip: As your watching, keep an eye out for a cameo from show creator Justin Simien.)
- Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Otherhood (Netflix Original)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 4
HOT PICK: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)
We love Hasan Minhaj’s Last Week Tonight-but-cooler breakdowns of everything from Saudi Arabia to cricket corruption, and he’ll be back with more weekly hot-button explainers starting August 4.
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 5
- Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)
- No Good Nick: Part 2
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 7
- About Time
- Apollo 13
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Being John Malkovich
- Blue Crush
- Friday Night Lights
- In Good Company
- Ray
- Take Me Home Tonight
- The Wizard
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 8
- Dollar (Netflix Original)
- The Naked Director (Netflix Original)
- Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)
- Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- The Family (Netflix Original)
HOT PICK: GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Everyone’s fave glam wrestling gang is back and taking their show to Las Vegas, but power struggles, sexual tension and shifting priorities threaten to ruin their relationships with each other. This show is packed with wild costumes, feminist struggles and some truly badass women (including a cameo from actor/women’s rights activist Geena Davis).
- The InBESTigators
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
- Sintonia (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 10
- Bon Cop Bad Cop 2
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 12
- Dunkirk
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 13
HOT PICK: Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)
After making it big, the truly hilarious Tiffany Haddish is paying it forward with a Netflix series that puts the spotlight on six of her favourite comedians. Get ready to find your new fave.
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 15
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Cannon Busters
- My Sister’s Keeper
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 16
- 45 rpm (Netflix Original)
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
- Better Than Us (Netflix Original)
HOT PICK: Diagnosis (Netflix Original)
Medical TV and movie fans, this one’s for you. Following super popular New York Times Magazine columnist Dr. Lisa Sanders, Diagnosis explores her patients’ journeys as they try to diagnose (and cure) their mysterious illnesses. Think House, but real life.
- Frontera verde (Netflix Original)
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
- The Little Switzerland (Netflix Original)
- MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Sextuplets (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters Back to School
- Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 20
- Here Comes the Boom
- Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)
- The Sinner: Julian
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 21
- American Factory (Netflix Original)
- Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 22
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
- Love Alarm
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 23
- El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- HERO MASK: Part II
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 26
- Blade Runner 2049
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 27
- Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 29
HOT PICK: Falling Inn Love (Netflix Original)
This is going to be the cutest beach watch of your summer. City girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) wins a trip to a rustic New Zealand inn, and she teams up with contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to fix it up and flip it—and let’s just say, the decrepit old building isn’t the only thing keeping these two occupied.
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 30
- The A List (Netflix Original)
- Carole & Tuesday
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)
- Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Glass Castle
- La Grande Classe (Netflix Original)
- Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
HOT PICK: Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)
Stylist and interior designer Jason Bolden and husband Adair Curtis make magic happen both on the red carpet and at home for A-listers. Prepare to be dazzled.
- Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)
- Vis a Vis: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 31
- Flatliners
Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in August:
August 1:
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Schindler’s List
- Shrek
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Only Way is Essex: Season 18
- The Only Way is Essex: Season 19
August 6:
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
August 9:
- Baywatch