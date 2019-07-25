What’s New On Netflix Canada In August 2019

Round of applause for Netflix Canada, the real MVP of summer. We know that August is broiling hot, so what better way to cool down than with some TV shows and movies—perhaps paired with some AC? If that sounds like a tiny slice of summer heaven, then you’re in luck because Netflix Canada’s August selection is hot, including new offerings (GLOW and Dear White People are both back with their third seasons) and old faves that are on the way out (Back to the Future, how we’ll miss thee). So grab the rosé and load up that queue.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 1

Bad Teacher

Battle: Los Angeles

Catch and Release

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Jungle

Kidnap

Logan Lucky

The Chef’s Line: Season 1

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Mummy

The Smurfs

Training Day

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)

HOT PICK: Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

For Season 3, we pick back up with the students of Winchester as they start embracing new challenges (and romantic prospects). Sam (Logan Browning) is still grieving from the sudden death of her father and trying to figure out WTF is going on with the Order of X finale. Meanwhile, a charismatic new professor starts shaking up campus life. (Pro tip: As your watching, keep an eye out for a cameo from show creator Justin Simien.)

Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Otherhood (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 4

HOT PICK: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

We love Hasan Minhaj’s Last Week Tonight-but-cooler breakdowns of everything from Saudi Arabia to cricket corruption, and he’ll be back with more weekly hot-button explainers starting August 4.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 5

Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)

No Good Nick: Part 2

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 7

About Time

Apollo 13

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Being John Malkovich

Blue Crush

Friday Night Lights

In Good Company

Ray

Take Me Home Tonight

The Wizard

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 8

Dollar (Netflix Original)

The Naked Director (Netflix Original)

Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)

Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Family (Netflix Original)

HOT PICK: GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Everyone’s fave glam wrestling gang is back and taking their show to Las Vegas, but power struggles, sexual tension and shifting priorities threaten to ruin their relationships with each other. This show is packed with wild costumes, feminist struggles and some truly badass women (including a cameo from actor/women’s rights activist Geena Davis).

The InBESTigators

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 10

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 12

Dunkirk

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 13

HOT PICK: Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)

After making it big, the truly hilarious Tiffany Haddish is paying it forward with a Netflix series that puts the spotlight on six of her favourite comedians. Get ready to find your new fave.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 15

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cannon Busters

My Sister’s Keeper

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 16

45 rpm (Netflix Original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Better Than Us (Netflix Original)

HOT PICK: Diagnosis (Netflix Original)

Medical TV and movie fans, this one’s for you. Following super popular New York Times Magazine columnist Dr. Lisa Sanders, Diagnosis explores her patients’ journeys as they try to diagnose (and cure) their mysterious illnesses. Think House, but real life.

Frontera verde (Netflix Original)

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland (Netflix Original)

MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sextuplets (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 20

Here Comes the Boom

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)

The Sinner: Julian

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 21

American Factory (Netflix Original)

Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 22

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

Love Alarm

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)

The Girl with All the Gifts

HERO MASK: Part II

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 26

Blade Runner 2049

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 27



Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 29

HOT PICK: Falling Inn Love (Netflix Original)

This is going to be the cutest beach watch of your summer. City girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) wins a trip to a rustic New Zealand inn, and she teams up with contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to fix it up and flip it—and let’s just say, the decrepit old building isn’t the only thing keeping these two occupied.

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 30

The A List (Netflix Original)

Carole & Tuesday

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Glass Castle

La Grande Classe (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

HOT PICK: Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)

Stylist and interior designer Jason Bolden and husband Adair Curtis make magic happen both on the red carpet and at home for A-listers. Prepare to be dazzled.

Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)

Vis a Vis: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

What’s new on Netflix Canada on August 31

Flatliners

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in August:

August 1:

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Schindler’s List

Shrek

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Lego Batman Movie

The Only Way is Essex: Season 18

The Only Way is Essex: Season 19

August 6:

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

August 9: