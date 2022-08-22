3 Globetrotting Books To Add To Your Fall Reading List

by Jessica Nabongo

Vibrant imagery fills the pages of this beautiful book written by Jessica Nabongo, the first Black woman to document visiting every country in the world. Through personal vignettes, she explores the realities of travel and the beauty of the people and places discovered along the way. Out now.

edited by Claudia Laroye

Canadian travel writer Claudia Laroye highlights “the good, the bad and the not-so-ugly” of family travel in this cleverly curated collection. Filled with comical mishaps and meaningful moments, the stories shared show us that, while things may not always go as planned, the sweet rewards are well worth the ride. September 2022.

by various authors

Ever dreamed about becoming a professional globetrotter? This collection of tales from travel writers and other industry insiders might set you straight. You’ll get a peek into the less glamorous side of life on the road, and the funny and frightful surprises that often pop up along the way. Out now.