8 Essential Books About Black People In Canada

These authors and their books should not be trotted out only when grappling with immediate anti-Black violence. Discuss, celebrate and study them all the time.



This list of essential readings on the Black experience in Canada, is by no means complete. Nor should these authors and their writing only be trotted out only when our country is grappling with immediate anti-Black police violence and grief around Black death. These authors and these works deserve to be discussed, celebrated and studied all the time. I would encourage anyone seeking out these books to buy them from Black-owned or independent bookstores, as well as your local library.

The Hanging of Angélique, Afua Cooper, 2011. Marie-Joseph Angélique was an enslaved Black woman convicted of starting a fire that raged through Montreal in 1734. She was subsequently executed, and her story went largely unknown—until a decade ago, when Cooper released this now-classic book.–BQ

The Black Prairie Archives, ed. Karina Vernon, 2020. Collective evidence of an enduring Black presence in Canada’s West exists. Included here are the letters of a 19th-century Alberta rancher, recollections from a 1950s Winnipeg playwright, an excerpt from Esi Edugyan’s award-winning Washington Black and much more.–DB

There’s Something in the Water, Ingrid Waldron, 2018. Inspiring an Elliot Page-backed Netflix doc of the same name, this book sheds light on the history of environmental racism across Nova Scotia and Canada, and how it has shaped the health of Black and Indigenous communities.–BQ

Originally published June 2020. Updated February 2021 with additional titles.

Editor’s note:

I hope you enjoyed reading this article from Chatelaine. Our team is working hard to create quality content that informs, inspires and offers an escape during this challenging time.

But making a magazine—and the stories we put online—isn’t free. Chatelaine is built on the hard work and dedication of our writers, editors and production staff. If you can afford it, buying a subscription to our print magazine is a great way to support the work we do—and our team would truly appreciate it. There’s an amazing subscription deal on right now, in which you’ll receive three print issues for just $5.

Chatelaine has remained an iconic Canadian brand for more than 90 years thanks to its award-winning journalism, triple-tested recipes, trustworthy health advice and joy-sparking style and decor content. If you can, please subscribe here to help ensure we can continue creating journalism that matters to Canadian women.

Sincerely,

Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief, Chatelaine