7 New Books Perfect For Your Summer Beach Reads

From a steamy noir set in 1970s Mexico City to a tender coming-of-age story about silence—there's a read for any mood.

Casey Plett Updated

Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton; Probably Ruby by Lisa Bird-Wilson; The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam; The Spectacular by Zoe Whittall; The Most Precious Substance on Earth by Shashi Bhat; Fight Night by Miriam Toews; Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

We love these unputdownable women-authored novels, which will make the dog days zip by.

Probably Ruby by Lisa Bird-Wilson

Titular protagonist Ruby grew up an adoptee, with her new parents unfond of her Indigenous roots. As she grows, she begins to discover her identity—and, as an adult, freely self-destructs on booze and men. It’s a beautiful, hilarious novel that catalogues the relationships that weave in and out of Ruby’s life. Out of it emerges one of the most winning, compelling fictional characters in recent memory. August 24.

