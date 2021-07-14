7 New Books Perfect For Your Summer Beach Reads

Probably Ruby by Lisa Bird-Wilson

Titular protagonist Ruby grew up an adoptee, with her new parents unfond of her Indigenous roots. As she grows, she begins to discover her identity—and, as an adult, freely self-destructs on booze and men. It’s a beautiful, hilarious novel that catalogues the relationships that weave in and out of Ruby’s life. Out of it emerges one of the most winning, compelling fictional characters in recent memory. August 24.