7 New Books Perfect For Your Summer Beach Reads

We love these unputdownable women-authored novels, which will make the dog days zip by.
Probably Ruby by Lisa Bird-Wilson
Titular protagonist Ruby grew up an adoptee, with her new parents unfond of her Indigenous roots. As she grows, she begins to discover her identity—and, as an adult, freely self-destructs on booze and men. It’s a beautiful, hilarious novel that catalogues the relationships that weave in and out of Ruby’s life. Out of it emerges one of the most winning, compelling fictional characters in recent memory. August 24.
