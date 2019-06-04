The Best Summer Street Parties In Canada

Vegandale Food and Drink Festival

Fort York, Garrison Common, Toronto,

August 10

The food fest that birthed an entire Toronto neighbourhood brings plant-based deliciousness to ethical eaters and anyone else who wants to try burgers, ice cream sundaes, fried “chicken” and a whole bunch of other treats that sound too good to be good for the planet.

vegandalefest.com

Mural Festival

Saint-Laurent

Boulevard, Montreal,

June 6–16

With its plethora of galleries and street art, this neighbourhood is a go-to spot for art fans. And for 11 days every summer, graffiti greats from around the globe cover buildings, parking lots and pretty much every other nearby public space. Live music, artist talks and food trucks are also part of the fun.

muralfestival.com

Manitoba Sunflower Festival

Altona Centennial Park, Altona, Man., July 26–28

It features a petting zoo, a farmers’ market, live music, a beer tent and—oh, right—a picture-perfect backdrop of yellow and brown blooms. Last year’s event proved so popular (#sunflowerselfie) that the town and the fest have joined forces to create a dedicated spot for pose striking.

manitobasunflowerfestival.ca

Ottawa Asian Festival

Chinatown, Ottawa,

July 26–28

The capital’s biggest night market is an ode to Eastern (and Insta-friendly) eats that go well beyond chicken balls. Think mac-and-cheese-filled bubble waffles, squid on a stick and rou jia mo (tiny Chinese hamburgers). Live music and dance battles provide plenty to look at between binges.

ottawaasianfest.com

Main Street and West End Car-free Day Festival

Vancouver, June 15 and 16

Vehicles are banished at two festivals scheduled back to back over the same weekend—both filled with local food vendors, artist booths, live music and kid zones. The West End event is on Saturday, and Main Street is Sunday—choose the one that’s closest (or furthest if you’re a truly devoted pedestrian. carfreevancouver.org