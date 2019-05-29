10 Of The Best Farmers’ Markets In Canada

Longer days and warmer temps can only mean one thing: It’s farmers’ market season! From Saskatoon berries in Saskatoon to traditional summer sausage in Waterloo and seafood in Halifax, Canada is bursting with a delicious bounty of goods. Since selection changes from week to week based on what’s in season, consider making visits to these markets part of your weekly routine. Here are 10 of the best farmers’ markets from across the country:

Gallery Best Farmers Markets Photo, St. Jacob's Farmers' Market. St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market — Woolwich, Ont. Located in Ontario’s Waterloo region, St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market is Canada’s largest year-round market. Spring and summer is when this market really comes to life, with hundreds of vendors selling local Ontario goods like cheese, bread, meat (hello, summer sausage, a Waterloo-region staple), maple syrup, preserves and of course fruit and veggies.

Originally published May 2018; Updated May 2019.