In partnership with Sabra Hummus

Gallery 12 backyard BBQ essentials for your next summer party 1 / 13 Photo, iStock Eating outdoors is one of the simple joys of summer—and what better way to share that experience with family and friends than with a BBQ? There are simple ways to elevate an outdoor cookout and keep it organized so you can kick back and relax a bit—or at least watch the grill with a cool drink in hand. We’ve got you covered with a list of all the essentials, from the right tools to easy-yet-elegant food, drink and decoration ideas. So, fire up the barbie, pour a round of iced drinks and turn up the tunes for a classic BBQ that your guestswon’t forget.