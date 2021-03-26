Where to Shop For Your Ramadan Cards And Decor

As Muslims prepare for their second pandemic holy month, here are some ways to get into the Ramadan spirit.

Ramadan is fast approaching, and this year will mark the second time the holy month will be observed at home due to COVID-19. The Muslim month of fasting, which will begin in early to mid-April, typically entails community gatherings each night to break fast and regularly congregating for prayers at the mosque. Although it won’t be the same as pre-pandemic Ramadans, you can still welcome the month by decorating your home and mailing greeting cards to loved ones. Here are five Canadian brands that offer unique accessories and cards to help get you into the Ramadan spirit.

1. Hello Holy Days!

Hello Holy Days! is a Toronto-based brand that offers playful and colourful Ramadan and Eid greeting cards perfect for all ages. The brand is the brainchild of Manal Aman, who loved making crafts as a young girl and turned her hobby into a business. Along with greeting cards, Hello Holy Days! also sells gift bags with designs as bright and fun as their cards.

5 Lanterns Ramadan greeting card, $6.50, helloholydays.ca

2. Niya Paper Art

Founded by Yasmine Arfaoui, Montreal’s Niya Paper Art sells handmade Ramadan greeting cards and postcards that come in muted tones and feature lantern, moon or Arabic calligraphy designs. The greeting cards are sold in bundles of ten and come with gold envelopes, while the postcards are sold in a pack of five.

Ten Ramadan Greeting Cards, $35, etsy.com

3. The Eid Seed

Looking to keep it simple by ordering all your Ramadan decorations in one place? The Eid Seed offers a Ramadan and Eid home decor set that includes seven custom pieces, including Ramadan-themed cookie cutters, garlands and crescent-shaped LED lights to brighten up your home.

Curated Ramadan & Eid Home Decor Set, $160, theeidseed.com

4. Rasm

For the minimalists in your life, Windsor, Ont. based brand Rasm has miniature white mosque and minaret-shaped tealight and candle holders. Also, their handmade aluminum dome jars topped with golden moons are perfect for storing dates.

Colored Dome Jar, $36, rasm.co

5. BySahar

Nova Scotia-based BySahar is a small business that offers Ramadan greeting cards that can be printed at home. Her “Ramadan Kareem” greeting cards are sleek and elegant, decorated with pink or gold accents and intricate mandala designs. Once you purchase the downloadable files online, you can print them out as many times as you like, making this a budget-friendly option.

Ramadan Kareem Greeting Card in Rose Gold, $7.99, etsy.com