The Ikea 2021 Catalogue Is Here! We Picked 15 Of Our Favourite New Products

A new Ikea catalogue is always cause for celebration, but this year’s drop is especially thrilling—after spending more time at home these past few months, many of us are itching for a change of scenery (however small). Whether you’re looking for a cheerful doormat, a sleek dining room table or a luxe new bed frame to cozy up in, the Swedish retailer has got your next decor project covered with hundreds of brand new products and great styling tips to go along with them. Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favourite picks from Ikea’s brand new 2021 catalogue.

Gallery Ikea Catalogue 2021 We need all the happiness we can get right now. This cheerful rainbow doormat will brighten up your entryway and keep muddy feet in check. Plus, it's made from coir, a durable and renewable material that comes from coconut husks. PILLEMARK doormat, $15.