14 Gorgeous Picks From Ikea’s Limited Edition New Collection

For its new limited-edition Tänkvärd collection, Ikea is embracing its sustainability goals with products made from quick-growing natural materials such as rattan, wool, and bamboo. Aesthetically, natural materials pair easily with everything, plus it’s much easier to repair a wicker chair than chipped particle board furniture (which will probably just end up in a landfill).

The rising popularity of natural materials draws attention to the fact that buying specialized eco-friendly goods from niche boutique businesses is often too expensive for the average consumer. So, if big companies like Ikea start selling more-sustainable products at mass-market prices, it will be easier for consumers to change their purchasing habits, and everyone wins. Check out some of the lovely pieces below.

Basket

Upgrade your storage game with a basket woven from seagrass.

Small basket with handles, $15, ikea.ca.

Clothing rack

Feel guilt-free draping clothes on this rattan rack—it’ll look better than on that chair in the corner of your room.

Clothes stand, $60, ikea.ca.

Pouches

These cotton pouches evoke a carefree, beachy lifestyle. Throw in stuff you need for when you’re on-the-go.

Accessory bag, set of 2 $13, ikea.ca.

Bench

This sturdy rattan bench will lighten up any room.

Bench, $169, ikea.ca.

Bedspread

A cotton blanket that works on your bed or gives a pop of colour when used as a throw.

Bedspread, $99, ikea.ca.

Rug

This seagrass and polyester blend rug won’t catch dirt the way other carpets do.

Flatwoven rug, $40, ikea.ca.

Carafe set

Get perma beach vacation vibes when you leave a carafe of water on your nightstand.

Carafe with Glass, $15, ikea.ca.

Wall hook

Fresher than over-the-door plastic hooks.

Hook, $6/1 pack, ikea.ca.

Pillowcases

Add a touch of whimsy to your life with these polka-dotted cotton pillowcases.

Queen pillowcase, $10/2 pack, ikea.ca.

Room divider

The designer of this rattan piece called it an “open closet”—it’s a multi-purpose piece.

Room divider, $119, ikea.ca.

Duvet cover and pillowcases

Stay cool with this lovely patterned linen duvet and pillowcase set.

Full (double)/queen duvet cover and 2 pillowcases, $99, ikea.ca.

Chair

Forget Ikea plasterboard with a chic Ikea rattan chair.

Easy chair, $99, ikea.ca.

Robe

The cotton linen blend of this robe will keep you cool and comfy as the weather warms up.

Kimono, $40, ikea.ca.

Throws and towels

Lightweight linen throws and cotton towels are perfect for warmer weather.

Polka dot throw, $30, ikea.ca; blue throw, $25, ikea.ca; striped spa towels, set of 2 $20, ikea.ca.