6 Fresh Paint Colours For Your Next Project

Kick off 2022 with a fresh coat of paint in one of the year’s top shades.

1. October Mist (CC-550), Benjamin Moore

Itching for a room reset? Reach for a lush shade of green. All of the major paint brands have included verdant hues—from mint to sage to olive—in their 2022 trending palettes. “It’s versatile and works in any space,” says Jo Smeeth, founder of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.-based design firm INDA Interiors. “It’s a nice complement to black, white and natural textures like rattan and jute.” October Mist by Benjamin Moore is serenity in a can.

2. Perfect Penny (S180-6), Behr

“Terracotta is hot right now,” says Smeeth. The sun-baked hue is ideal for adding warmth to existing neutral palettes and surprisingly easy to incorporate. She suggests testing the waters with an accent feature, like a ceiling or a single wall in a room decorated with patterned wallpaper in complementary colours, like hunter green or mustard yellow. Perfect Penny is a cozy hue that’s also a great choice for cocooning spaces, such as dens and bedrooms. Want to nail the ever-trendy boho look? Just add plants, leather poufs, bleached linen and desertscape artwork.

3. Babouche (223), Farrow & Ball

Named for the flat, open-heeled leather shoe worn in Morocco, Babouche is an energetic yellow worth dipping into. “It can be overwhelming, so use it as an accent and add affordable accessories, like art and textiles, to tie it all together,” says Smeeth. For a hit of sunshine, try a coat in an enclosed space, like a foyer, hallway or door. Or paint geometric accents in rooms that could use a little pick-me-up, such as a home office. Get creative! Yellow pairs well with an array of colours, from saturated jewel tones to pastel hues.

4. Mirror Brown (FD055-0), BeautiTone

Beige gets a bad rap, but it doesn’t have to be boring. With its grey undertones, Mirror Brown is an incredibly versatile colour that allows statement pieces to shine. “The key is to introduce contrast,” says Calgary-based interior designer Amanda Hamilton, who recommends pairing it with wood furniture, woven rugs and nubby fabrics like bouclé. “It’s a great pick to use throughout the home for a chic European vibe,” she adds. It’s also a solid option in a modern farmhouse kitchen, where it lets shaker cabinets, cushy banquettes and and tin lighting do the talking.

5. Aleutian (SW 6241), Sherwin-Williams

Livable and soothing, blue is a perennial favourite that never goes out of style. In all its iterations, it’s a favourite of interior designers because it strikes a delicate balance between cool and timeless. Sherwin-Williams’ watery Aleutian is as breezy as can be, especially when paired with sandy hues and knotty driftwood for an effortless coastal vibe. For a luxurious touch, try it against deep wood furnishings, cream linen and gold accents.

6. Grey Suit (4004-2A), Valspar

Grey is the perfect choice for those who can’t commit to a bold colour. “Don’t let the name Grey Suit fool you; this shade has a green undertone that makes it anything but stuffy,” says Hamilton of the warm neutral. It works well in cozy spaces, like dens and family rooms, but it’s also beautiful in a media room, nursery or kid’s bedroom. It’s a grounding shade with plenty of grown-up potential, which means it will evolve with your little ones.