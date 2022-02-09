5 Must-Try Decorating Trends For 2022

Trend #1: Colourful kitchens

Crisp white kitchens are timeless, but this year is all about soothing, nature-inspired hues like blue and green. Maybe it’s a response to being stuck inside for much of the past two years, or maybe it’s a nod to our increased focus on sustainability—either way, expect to see these cool colours take centre stage in the kitchen. Paint your walls or cabinets a light seafoam green, as seen in this cheery space by Vancouver-based interior designer Ami McKay, or add small hits of colour with some accessories.