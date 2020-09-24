18 Desks For Small Spaces—All For Less Than $300

Tired of working at the kitchen table? If you find yourself clearing dishes and wiping away crumbs whenever you need to log in, perhaps it’s time for a dedicated workspace, where you can concentrate and keep your stuff organized. The good news is that you don’t need a lot of space—you can turn any room into a home office. If you’re ready to take your WFH set-up to the next level, we’ve rounded up a selection of desks that won’t break the bank.

Gallery Small Desks Ikea This Ikea bestseller is a small desk with big features—the drawer is spacious enough to fit a laptop and books, with a clever opening in the corner to hide messy cords. If you ever want to expand your workspace, pair it with another desk or drawer unit from the MICKE series to create a custom set-up. MICKE Desk, $70, ikea.com.