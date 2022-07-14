It's a party for one! Get acquainted with three of Indigo’s bestselling toys.

No, you’re not seeing things. These days you’ll find, tucked in among the books and candles at Indigo, dozens of “sexual wellness products”— everything from lube to sex toys. “We’ve seen an increase in customer interest in books on sexual wellness,” says Calli Ramirez, Indigo’s category director of wellness. “We realized there was a need for more accessible sexual wellness merchandise to complement our book assortment.”

Ready to go solo? Get acquainted with three of Indigo’s bestselling vibrators.

The Classic

This discreet, three-speed vibrator is made from silky smooth platinum-grade silicone.

Maude Vibe Personal Massager, $66; chapters.indigo.ca

The Compact

The Pom (aptly) fits in the palm of your hand and has five vibration patterns.

Dame Pom Vibrator, $130; chapters.indigo.ca

The Head Rush

The Sila uses sonic waves to mimic the sensations of oral sex, all in a compact package.

Lelo Sila Vibrator, $249; chapters.indigo.ca