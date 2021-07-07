5 Canadian Mental Health Podcasts You Need To Listen To

The pandemic has made it crystal clear: Health care systems reproduce social inequalities, and people affected by ableism, white supremacy and other inequities are discriminated against even when they’re sick. Check out these Canadian podcasts that explore the intersection of mental health and social justice and offer a chance to hear from folks who live there every day.
The host:
Garth Mullins, a Vancouver-based documentarian and methadone user.
The focus:
The overdose crisis, as seen from the front lines. Mullins offers an intimate understanding of how poorly made policy decisions can affect a user’s life—or death.
Try:
Episode 1: “War Correspondents,” to hear from experts on the war on drugs— drug-user activists who have lobbied, sometimes successfully, for supports such as safe injection sites.