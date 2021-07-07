5 Canadian Mental Health Podcasts You Need To Listen To

The host:

Garth Mullins, a Vancouver-based documentarian and methadone user.

The focus:

The overdose crisis, as seen from the front lines. Mullins offers an intimate understanding of how poorly made policy decisions can affect a user’s life—or death.

Try:

Episode 1: “War Correspondents,” to hear from experts on the war on drugs— drug-user activists who have lobbied, sometimes successfully, for supports such as safe injection sites.