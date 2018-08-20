The 10 Best No Name Products Our Test Kitchen Swears By

The No Name brand has been delighting thrifty Canadian shoppers with its well-priced grocery products since 1978. And, while its icon status was never in doubt in its Canadian home, recently its pared-down, minimalist branding became accidentally (and internationally) trendy. The line blew up on social media thanks to its straightforward — and even blunt — packaging. Beyond being inexpensive, these products actually work — and usually taste great, too. Here are the No Name brand products the Chatelaine Kitchen team stocks up on.

Puréed Pumpkin

“A small-sized can of pure pumpkin purée is gold,” says food editor Irene Ngo. Many pumpkin recipes don’t call for an entire 796-millilitre can (as is standard for name brands) of puréed pumpkin, so you’re usually stuck with leftovers that often get thrown out. A smaller can equals less waste.

Parchment Paper

The Chatelaine Kitchen prefers No Name parchment paper for its weight, texture and — most importantly — because it’s super easy to tear.

Cocoa Powder

The Chatelaine Kitchen has deemed No Name cocoa powder the best cocoa powder for baking thanks to its rich, chocolately taste, compared to two other big brands.

White Vinegar

This four-litre jug of white vinegar costs less than $2 at No Frills. It’s a featured in many triple-tested recipes (and it also keeps the Chatelaine Kitchen sinks clean!)

Dehydrated Minced Onion

Senior associate food editor Carolyn Chua says No Name’s dehydrated minced onion is the key to Chatelaine’s triple-tested (and Trader Joe’s dupe) everything bagel seasoning recipe because it doesn’t clump.

No Name Fruit Glace

If you’re making fruitcake or panettonne this holiday season, use this polarizing-yet-affordable mixture of sweetened dried cherries, pineapple and ginger. Or eat it with a spoon, if that’s more your scene.

Shredded Coconut

Choose your own adventure and pick from No Name’s sweetened or unsweetened shredded coconut. Both are delicious stirred into plain yogurt and are essential to recipes like coconut macaroons, coconut cream pie and our epic pink coconut snowballs.

Ripple-Cut Chips

These chips satisfy even the most serious cravings for salty, greasy goodness. And, they’re like two bucks cheaper than Ruffles (and just as good, if not better).

Sultana Raisins (And All Dried Fruit)

If you can’t make it to a bulk food store, No Name offers relatively cheap options for dried fruit and nuts, including big bags of raisins, dried cranberries and of course, prunes (No Name prunes are seriously good).

Naturally Imperfect Fresh and Frozen Produce

The fruits and veggies (both fresh and frozen), might not look amazing in No Name’s newest line, but they’re perfectly fine to eat. And if you love frozen fruit, you can fill your freezer with two-kilogram bags for just over $10.