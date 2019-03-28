10 Spring Cookbooks We Can’t Wait To Cook From

Spring has a serious bumper crop of cookbook releases. From big food-world names like Jamie Oliver and Ruth Reichl to beloved Canadian cook Ricardo, there’s something for everyone.

Here are the cookbooks we’re most excited to cook from this spring.



Jamie’s Friday Night Feast by Jamie Oliver

For next-level comfort food

What could Jamie Oliver and Lindsay Lohan possibly have in common? Surprisingly, a love of food—with Oliver updating Lohan’s grandmas’ recipe for chicken pot pie with veal meatballs and homemade pastry. Oliver’s latest cookbook is a celebrity-packed tribute to indulgent comfort food—the kinds of recipes you’d prep and feast on with family and friends to celebrate the arrival of the weekend.

Standout dishes: Carbonara cake and amazing ravioli

Release date: April 2



Where Cooking Begins by Carla Lalli Music

For a new way to grocery shop

Carla Lalli Music is the food director at Bon Appétit magazine and knows her way around a kitchen—both professional and home. Where Cooking Begins lays out a strategy to improve one of the most important (and time-consuming aspects) of cooking—grocery shopping. Music makes a very solid argument for getting joyless staples flour and sugar delivered and spending your time shopping for food that actually sparks creativity in the kitchen. This book is equal parts shopping strategy, cooking techniques and recipes.

Standout dishes: Mozzarella with charred and raw sugar snap peas; any-fruit galette

Release date: March 19



Let Me Feed You by Rosie Daykin

For approachable-yet-aspirational recipes

This is the third cookbook from the owner of the Instagram-friendly Vancouver bakery Butter Baked Goods. Her latest book incorporates a lot of beautiful details from her personal life—including the story of an elderly family pup. The book also includes a host of savoury and sweet recipes—like a curried chicken sandwich—that you’ll want to whip up ASAP.

Standout dishes: Apple almond double-baked croissants and cinnamon doughnut muffins

Release date: April 9



Love and Lemons Every Day by Jeanine Donofrio

For accessible plant-based eating

This inspiring vegetarian cookbook is the second book from the popular whole foods blog Love and Lemons. Chicago couple Jeanine Donofrio and her husband Jack Mathews cook and photograph everything themselves, and the result is bright, beautiful and stylish. The irresistible-looking dishes would win over even the most devoted carnivore.

Standout dishes: Creamy sweet corn pappardelle; raspberry basil blender sorbet; cozy mushroom and white bean potpie

Release date: April 2



Vegetables First by Ricardo Larrivée

For getting your veggies

A colourful tribute to vegetables, Ricardo beautifully combines standout vegetable sides (maple glazed mushrooms and corn polenta) with classic French dishes like ratatouille. The back of the book has a handy compilation of dish-elevating basic recipes like caramelized onions and tomato sauce (and how to incorporate them into the other recipes).

Standout dishes: Hasselback squash and lentil stew with cabbage steaks

Release date: April 23



Secrets from My Vietnamese Kitchen by Kim Thuy

For great recipes—with all the family feels

Author Kim Thuy has worn many professional hats—from lawyer to restauranteur to, perhaps most notably, author. Her first three novels RU, MAN and VI garnered a lot of attention—with VI being longlisted for the Giller Prize. Thuy’s first cookbook is a tribute to all of the women in her life and a deep expression of how she expresses love through food.

Standout dishes: Tamarind crab and caramel flan

Release date: April 2



The Domestic Geek’s Meals Made Easy by Sara Lynn Cauchon

For simple-yet-delicious dishes mindful of dietary restrictions

Sara Lynn Cauchon hosts the popular YouTube cooking series The Domestic Geek—fans of HGTV will also recognize her from her years in broadcast. Organized by course, the book focuses on healthier recipes that cater to a number of different dietary needs—all while including family-friendly swaps, including where to load up on veggies and spice mixes that easily be tweaked for your family’s preferences.

Standout dishes: Chocolate chia breakfast cookies; cucumber and watermelon salad

Release date: April 23

Bake the Seasons by Marcella DiLonardo



For farm-to-table sweet (and savoury) baking

A Niagara native (Fonthill specifically) DiLonardo clearly embraces everything that the region has to offer her cooking and baking, all of which incorporates the bounty from the farms around her home. As beautiful as it is aspirational, this book will have you reaching for your apron.

Standout dishes: Apple cheddar pie and lemon lavender shortbread

Release date: April 2



Peace, Love and Fibre by Mairlyn Smith

For getting your fibre—and actually enjoying it

Packed with the Canadian home economist’s signature warmth and sense of humour, this fibre-forward cookbook is a love letter to whole foods simply prepared into delicious dishes. Smith backs it all up with some solid research on the hows and whys of the importance of fibre to our health.

Standout dishes: Pumpkin spice griddle cakes; curried chickpea and potato salad

Release date: May 7



Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl

For food-nerd culinary history

While not *technically* a cookbook, Reichl’s memoir chronicles her time at famed (and since closed) American food magazine Gourmet. If you’re fascinated by today’s food culture of celebrity chefs and must-visit restaurants you’ll definitely want to read about how about its rise and how it played out at the publication that sparked Reichl’s career as a food writer.

Release date: April 2