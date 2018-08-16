The Brand-New Celebrity Cookbooks We Can’t Wait To Get Our Hands On This Fall

Fall 2018 is a doozy for new cookbook releases — seriously, everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Jonathan Bennet (i.e. Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls) has a cookbook coming out within the next few months. Along with famous actors, you can expect recipe collections from celebrity chefs and Food Network super stars, including Jamie Oliver, Ina Garten and Yotam Ottolenghi. Plus, there’s a highly anticipated cookbook arriving just in time for October 17 (when weed becomes legal in Canada). Here are the fall 2018 cookbooks we’re starting to get excited about.

Is there anything she can’t do? The Academy Award-winning actress and book club aficionado’s debut is all about Southern hospitality and it’s filled with delicious recipes for special events and holidays. And there plenty of anecdotes (including one about Witherspoon’s annual star-studded carolling party).

Release date: September 18

Chrissy Teigen’s having a huge 2018. In May, she and John Legend welcomed new baby Miles into the world, and she’s now about to release her second cookbook. Like her successful debut, this cookbook will include recipes for comforting fare, including a banana bread recipe that’s already famous

Release date: September 18

Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210 star Tiffani Thiessen will serve up home-style recipes and serious 90s nostalgia with her first cookbook.

Release date: October 2

Former Chatelaine food editor Claire Tansey’s first-ever cookbook will inspire you to cook at home more often. Her recipes are super approachable, even for those who aren’t quite so comfortable in the kitchen.

Release date: October 2

The family-owned Cheese Boutique is a Toronto destination, but if you can’t make it to the store, take a peek inside maître fromager (cheese master) Afrim Pristine’s first cookbook.

Release date: October 2

The editor’s if Vice’s Munchies cannabis-infused recipeswill get you ready for legalization with a slew of . There’s way more than just brownies in this cookbook.

Release date: October 2

The Burn (Cook) Book (Jonathan Bennet AKA Aaron Samuels and Nikki Martin)

Perhaps we’ll all learn whether or not butter’s a carb when this unofficial Mean Girls cookbook drops. And yes, it’ll include a recipe for Kalteen Bars.

Release date: October 2

Nigella Lawson loves the name of this cookbook by Toronto restaurateur Anthony Rose. It features recipes from his restaurants, which means lots of comfort food and traditional Jewish dishes, including challah, latkes fried in schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) and chopped liver.

Release date: October 9

Toronto-based chef Matty Matheson has become a bona fide celebrity thanks to his epic Instagram account and his shows on Viceland. This is his very first cookbook and you can expect over-the-top recipes that you’ll want to dig into as soon as possible.

Release date: October 9

British-Israeli chef Yotam Ottolenghi’s latest cookbook will feature his signature flavourful recipes, but with pared down ingredients lists suitable for home cooks and weeknight dinners. As always, most of the dishes are veggie-forward, so non-meat-eaters will love this one, too.

Release date: October 16

Canadian pastry chef and Food Network Canada star Anna Olson’s beautiful new release will get you excited for the holidays year-rounds (there’s a DIY cheeseboard chart you’re sure to refer to regularly).

Release date: October 16

Australian superstar Donna Hay is back with her second new cookbook in less than two years! Modern Baking features 250 sweet recipes, including some healthy(ish) options.

Release date: October 23

If you’re having déja vu it’s because this is Jamie Oliver’s second Italian cookbook. So take a trip to Italy with Jamie this fall and learn how to cook carbonara, baked risotto pie and limoncello tiramisu in the process.

Release date: October 23

Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten shares her best cooking, baking and entertaining tips in her 11th cookbook. You’ll want to have this one on hand for the holidays.

Release date: October 23

Christina Tosi is the pastry chef/genius behind Milk Bar, a bakery that churns out delightfully nostalgic treats, including crack pie, an over-the-top funfetti birthday cake and cake truffles. Her third cookbook is fittingly all about cake, from simple mug cakes to celebration-worthy sheet cakes to feed a crowd.

Release date: October 23

You know you can trust a Dorie Greenspan recipe and in her latest compilation, she shares the dishes she turns to again and again (and again).

Release date: October 23

