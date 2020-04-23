15 Great Canadian Coffee Roasters To Order From Right Now

There’s a lot to worry about these days, but where to get your next batch of coffee beans doesn’t have to be one of them.

There’s a lot to worry about these days, but where to get your next batch of fresh beans doesn’t have to be one of them. We’ve compiled 15 coffee roasting companies across the country that offer delivery and local pickups so that wherever you are, good coffee is never (too) far away.

Alberta

Banff Roasting Company offers a wide array of roasts with stories of their own. Their beans are fair trade and bird-friendly, and they also offer green beans for adventurous home roasters. They currently ship across Canada; for now, all online orders currently receive a free bag of coffee.

Calgary’s Monogram Coffee is staffed by an award-winning team with over 20 years of experience in sourcing and roasting coffee. Beans are roasted daily, and for a limited time, they’re offering free shipping in Canada for orders of two bags or more.

British Columbia

Matchstick Coffee is a specialty coffee bar and roastery in Vancouver, with various bean subscription programs as well as individual bags for sale. If you live within British Columbia, orders that exceed 5 lbs ship for free. If not, shipping is available Canada-wide.

49th Parallel Coffee Roasters is also headquartered in Vancouver. Along with individual bean orders, they also have subscription options available. They’re currently offering free ground shipping on orders $50 and up in Canada.

Manitoba

Dogwood Coffee is a small specialty coffee roaster based in Winnipeg (and Minneapolis, Minnesota!) They provide seasonally fresh, roasted-to-order coffee and coffee subscriptions. You can order from their website, or littlesistercoffeemaker.ca for next-day Winnipeg delivery.

New Brunswick

Down East Coffee started roasting coffee in 1996 in the rural community of Notre-Dame. With a multitude of bean types to suit your taste, the options are a little overwhelming, but their signature blends help make the decision easier. They’re available for shipping across Canada and currently offer free shipping for orders over $65.

Newfoundland & Labrador

Brewed Awakening, located in Corner Brook, is an artisanal, small-batch roastery that features an array of flavours and interesting blends. We also love that each roast is named after a provincial destination.

Northwest Territories

Barren Ground Coffee is based in Yellowknife. They’re currently offering free no-contact deliveries within that city and they ship across Canada, as well. You’ll want to act quickly though, as their beans tend to sell out.

Nova Scotia

Java Blend Coffee has been helping Halifax coffee lovers get their caffeine fix since 1938. Check out their featured roasts to see what they’re offering up currently. They ship nationwide and provide local delivery for a $4 flat rate for purchases of $30 or over.

Ontario

De Mello Palheta is a specialty coffee roastery and cafe based in Toronto. Offering an origin-based approach to coffee, they provide varieties that span regions and roasting that amplify traits inherent to those respective regions. Nearly all orders are shipped the next day via Canada Post Expedited. Currently they’re offering $10 shipping to anywhere in Canada.

Pilot Coffee Roasters in an award-winning roastery based in Toronto. They offer coffee blends, single origin roasts and instant coffee, as well as brewing gear for those looking to up their home coffee game. They are currently offering free shipping for all orders over $30 Canada-wide.

Prince Edward Island

Receiver Coffee Company operates outside Charlottetown with transparently-sourced beans from around the world. Along with a roaster’s choice subscription box at $18 a month, and a flagship blend at $15.50 per 340-g package, there are several other options to keep you well stocked. If you’d like to mix and match, they offer single blends available for local curbside pickup.

Quebec

Located in Montreal, Kittel Coffee aims to elevate every element of your daily cup. With single origin options from regions spanning Guatemala to Ethiopia, to special blends and espressos, Kittel offers a good selection of affordable roasts. They’re currently offering free shipping for orders over $30 to anywhere in Canada.

Saskatchewan

Caliber Coffee Roasters is a micro coffee roaster in Regina. They offer an expansive menu of beans that ship the next business day from ordering, so you can expect a fresh roast.

Yukon

Midnight Sun Coffee Roasters is a family owned and operated roastery in downtown Whitehorse. They roast in small batches every day to ensure freshness and they offer both shipping and local no-contact pickups.

