11 pretty dresses in sizes 12 and up

Effortlessly stylish dresses you’ll wear all season long.

9

1 of 11

Previous
Next

Plus size dresses Rachel Roy striped rib dress, $269, Addition Elle

 
Previous
Next

More:
Great boots for curvy calves do exist. Here’s where I find them
Elastic-waist pants you’ll want to wear out of the house
Sweaters to get cozy in right now

9 comments on “11 pretty dresses in sizes 12 and up

  1. And they all have to be sleeveless or long sleeves, how about some with short sleeves that are pretty and dressy!?

    Reply

  2. ugly dresses, you make size 12 look like 2X

    Reply

  3. Very disappointing display of dresses…If you are going to say Size 12 then do so,..All of these dresses were 14-18! I am 5’10” and wear size 12! I wouldn’t be caught in any of them! Wow, did you blow it!

    Reply

  5. Since when size 12 is a plus size?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources