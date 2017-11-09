Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
All Kate Middleton’s Stylish Looks So Far From Her Third Pregnancy
The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child in April 2018.
by Alyssa Ashton, Today's Parent
The Duchess of Cambridge is already so well known for her stylish outfits. From galas, to tours, to court side seats, Kate Middleton hits the fashion mark every time — and her third pregnancy is no exception. Here are some of her best outfits so far.
”Oh, hello!” The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she greeted royal enthusiasts outside the Place2Be forum on November 8. Kate, like most moms in their second trimester, is turning to non-maternity tunic dresses. Duchess Catherine’s burgundy sheath is from Goat and features chic buttons on the shoulder. We are fans of her block heels — that actually look quite comfortable.