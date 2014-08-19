French women reportedly do it regularly to combat cellulite. Brazilian women do it to improve their circulation and reduce water retention. And none of it requires needles or scalpels.
Lymphatic drainage massage is the little-known beauty secret of some of the world’s most appearance-conscious women, and it’s becoming increasingly popular among those who are looking to “detox” internally.
But does it work? The answer: maybe.
Though popular in Europe and South America as an aesthetic treatment, in Canada lymphatic drainage massage is more often done as a clinical treatment for cancer survivors who have an impaired lymphatic system as a result of treatment, or people suffering from lymphedema, explains Lindsay Davey, a Toronto-based physiotherapist who is certified to perform manual lymphatic drainage.
The lymphatic system, which is often described as the body’s drainage system, is a network of vessels and nodes that carries excess fluid through the body and filters that fluid of harmful organisms and bacteria that can lead to infection and disease. When impaired, that fluid builds up causing infection and swelling.
Lymphatic drainage massage focuses on encouraging a healthy lymph flow through a series of specific strokes and patterns along the lymphatic system, which in turn reduces swelling and purges the body of harmful bacteria.
A massage will begin in the neck area, where a large percentage of the lymph nodes are found, and then work its way down the body’s lymphatic system, stopping in the armpit, chest, abdomen, groin and back.
Sessions, which cost approximately $100, can last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and you can do it as often as twice a week.
Though the name sounds intimidating, the sensation of the massage is soothing.
“People love it. It’s totally relaxing and lovely,” says Davey.
Cancer patients make up a significant portion of Davey’s clientele, but she says the massage is a “lovely thing to do” even if you are lucky enough to have a healthy lymphatic system. That’s because the massage feels great and may potentially prime an already strong lymphatic system.
“You could argue that it could help optimize fluid balance and immune response,” says Davey.
Davey is cautious about endorsing it as an aesthetic treatment. But she does think there could be something to the idea that it may help reduce water retention, detox the body of harmful bacteria, and improve circulation, which benefits the appearance of skin.
At this point, however, the health and beauty benefits of lymphatic drainage are largely anecdotal. French and Brazilian women who rave about the procedure haven’t really set their minds to proving it scientifically, unfortunately. Until then, however, there’s no harm in giving it a shot and perhaps enjoying some potential benefits, placebo-effect or not.
I am so pleased to read this article, as I am a cancer survivor and would have this treatment in a minute…sounds like just what I need.
Where in the Langley, British Columbia area would I find someone to do this treatment or would I just book an appointment with my physiotherapist for this treatment.
Hope to hear back from you through my email.
Thank you
Patricia
patricia freeman on
Hi Patricia! I live in Victoria, BC & I thought a good way to find someone who specializes in this kind of treatment may be to contact your nearest school of massage therapy. They may be able to tell you exactly what to look for re: credentials & possibly list some practitioners in your area. Good luck!
Michelle on
Thanks for this informative blog. I’m into getting physio and massage therapies. I usually visit my RMT at Physiomed ( Toronto ) once in every two months. But I have never tried a lymphatic drainage massage anywhere. Would like to get it sometime. One common question arising in my mind is that what is the diet one needs to follow while considering this? Also can people with diabetes take this ?
Emma on
We Find Best physiotherapist in our area who provide better therapy i.e.
oakville physiotherapy Clinic
Thank you giving me best Toronto physiotherapist contact
Really appreciate!
Den Rio on
liposuction is another way to gain beauty I am from mumbai and I got great breast level with Liposuction surgery. Now I look awesome with my well curved body shape Liposuction surgery
Dr. Lipo Singh on
liposuction is another way to gain beauty I am from mumbai and I got great breast level with Liposuction surgery. Now I look awesome with my well curved body shape Liposuction surgery
Dr. Lipo Singh on
Making you look fat. It is believed that people who eat too much fat, carbohydrates, too little fiber are the ones who have greater chances to develop cellulite. Cellulite also develops in those who do not exercise regularly. Liposuction has gained wide spread popularity these days, and many people are looking forward to lose their fats fast by using smart lipo technique. The process is very simple which involves removal of fats from parts like stomach, buttocks, thighs, and any other area where there is bulge deposition of fats. It uses a simple syringe to extract the fats and the process is performed under local anesthesia. This procedure is strictly performed by only trained practitioners and surgeons and experts at Elements Toronto are the best.
liposuction toronto http://www.elementstoronto.com/doctors/dr-adibfar/liposuction/
ALMA on
Although it is true we think Fat is the main culprit of a healthy body, but it is not so and there are certain ways you can monitor by which you can control the fat deposition in our body. Not only the food which we eat contributes to the fat deposition,
Jacob Weaver on