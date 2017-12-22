The Five Biggest Skincare Trends For 2018

Now that we’ve rounded up the most wearable fashion trends for 2018, we’re turning our focus to the biggest news in skincare. Increasingly, customers are wanting to recreate professional results at home and devote the same TLC they put into caring for their face to the rest of their body. From bespoke skincare to fancy-schmancy at-home devices, we forecast the newest trends for 2018.

Trend #1: Bespoke Skincare A trend that picked up a lot of steam this year, bespoke skincare — meaning it’s customized to a specific person’s skin — will gain even more traction in 2018. Brands like Blend and Boost and Subtle Green review your skin’s needs through a skincare analysis or survey, then create moisturizers and other products tailored just for you. And bigger companies are also getting in on the custom trend — Clarins recently launched DIY Boosters — you can add a few drops to your day-to-day cream when your face needs a hit of energy or hydration.

