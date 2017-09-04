10 Moisture-Boosting Facial Cleansers That Won’t Leave Your Skin Feeling Dry

With the season beginning to change from summer to fall, it might be time to reassess your daily skincare routine to ensure your skin is getting enough hydration before temperatures start to cool off. Heavy-duty face washes that lather away oil, sunscreen and sweat work wonders on skin in the heat, but once fall hits your skin might need a gentler, more hydrating face cleanser.

From soothing cleansing milks for sensitive skin to rich, makeup removing balms, here are 10 hydrating cleansers to swap into your morning face wash routine this fall.

Marcelle With the word comforting right in the name, this milky cleanser delivers on nourishing the skin without stripping away your natural moisture barrier. Comforting Cleansing Milk, $15, beautyBOUTIQUE.ca