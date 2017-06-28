We recreated this edible meat cottage from 1971 — and it’s spectacular!

The issue: December 1971.

The times: Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau has just introduced Canada’s Multiculturalism Policy in the House of Commons; Alice Monroes’ second book, Lives of Girls and Women is published; the Montreal Canadiens defeat the Chicago Black Hawks to take the Stanley Cup.

The hors d’oeuvre: An edible cottage loaf, and star of Elaine Collett’s Christmas feature, “Delectables they can make and love to eat.” Designed to be a table centrepiece that doubles as a snack for a cocktail party or family get-together, the Country Cottage Ribbon Loaf is made of “tasty shingles of meat and cheese over ribbon sandwiches,” filled with moist sandwich fillings (like devilled ham or egg salad), then slathered with a creamy cheese spread and decorated with salty nibbles. The demolition? A party trick all on its own.



