Recipe Collections

10 summer slow-cooker recipes

Slow things down and enjoy more time outside this summer, while your slow cooker does all the work in the kitchen.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Jerk chicken with mango slaw

Spicy chicken and sweet mango mix it up, bringing a perfect balance to this fun family meal. Get the recipe.

