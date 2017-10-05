Recipe Collections

11 Buttery And Irresistible Mashed Potato Recipes

Trust us, you’ll want to make extras.

by

Photo, Erik Putz.

Irish mashed potatoes

These mashed potatoes are versatile: you can add a bit of green or leave the kale on the side. They’re tasty however you serve them. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make perfect mashed potatoes
