Cauliflower-garlic sauté

Makes 6 Servings

Ingredients

1 tbsp
oil
1
small red onion, thinly sliced
2
garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp
mustard powder
1/4 tsp
hot-red-chili-flakes
1 small head
cauliflower, cut into florets, about 8 cups
1/2 cup
water
1/2 tsp
salt
1/3 cup
chopped cilantro

Instructions

  • Heat a large frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil, then 1 thinly sliced small red onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1/2 tsp mustard powder and 1/4 tsp hot-red-pepper flakes. Cook until onion starts to soften, 2 min. Add 1 small head cauliflower, cut into florets (about 8 cups), 1/2 cup water and 1/2 tsp salt. Cook, covered and stirring often, until tender-crisp, 5 to 7 min. Stir in 1/3 cup chopped cilantro.

A flavourful side dish with this vitamin-rich cruciferous vegetable. Cook to the preferred tenderness-crispness.

Nutrition

Calories 55
Protein 2 g
Carbohydrates 7 g
Fat 3 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 207 mg
Photo credit: Roberto Caruso

4 comments on “Cauliflower-garlic sauté

  1. LOOKS YUMMY!!!

    Reply

  2. Great recipes using caulk. I plan to try them all. I have a heart condition and need to eat veggies only for dietary reasons.

    Reply

  3. Nice easy recipe and really good flavor. I Increased the garlic. Though I think I like my cauliflower a little crispier. But I would definitely do this recipe again.

    Reply

  4. Thanks so much for the blog article. Much obliged.
    insurancewhisper

    Reply

