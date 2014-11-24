Madras chicken soup

Prep 15 min
Plus Cooking time: 19 minutes
Makes 4 Servings

No matter the influence — here we’ve gone Indian — chicken soup is always comforting. We’ve added rice and a sweet potato to make this a hearty one-dish meal.

Ingredients

1
small sweet potato
1
small red onion
4
skinless, boneless chicken thighs
1/4 cup
long-grain rice
1 1/2 tsp
curry powder
1 tsp
cumin
2 284-ml cans
undiluted chicken broth, or 4 cups chicken bouillon
1 cup
frozen peas
2
green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

  • Peel and thinly slice sweet potato, then cut into strips. Chop red onion. Oil a large saucepan and place over medium heat. When hot, add onion and stir occasionally until it starts to soften, about 3 min.
  • Meanwhile, slice chicken into bite-sized pieces. Then add to onion along with the potato and rice. Sprinkle with curry powder and cumin. Cook, stirring, for 1 min. Pour in broth and 2 soup cans of water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Then reduce heat to medium-low and boil gently, while covered, until rice is cooked, 15 to 20 min. Stir in peas and green onions. Taste and add more salt if you like.

Nutrition

Calories 202
Protein 17 g
Carbohydrates 26 g
Fat 3 g
Fibre 4 g
Photo credit: Yvonne Duivenvoorden

( 78 ratings )

