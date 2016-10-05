Classic baked beans

Prep 10 min
Total 10 hours
Makes 6 Servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

1
onion, finely chopped
4 slices
bacon, chopped
1/2 cup
fancy molasses
1/2 cup
ketchup
1/4 cup
Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp
salt
1/4 tsp
hot-red-chili-flakes
2 cups
dry navy beans, rinsed
341-mL bottle
regular or de-alcoholized beer

Instructions

  • Stir onion with bacon, molasses, ketchup, Dijon, salt and chili flakes in slow-cooker insert. Stir in beans, beer and 3 cups of water until combined. Cover and cook on low until beans are tender, about 10 hours. Serve with baguette slices topped with grated cheese and broiled. Beans will keep well, refrigerated, up to a week.

Testing Tip

We were surprised (but thrilled) that dry navy beans do not need to be soaked for this recipe. Beer can be replaced by 1 1/3 cups water.

Nutrition

Calories 417
Protein 17 g
Carbohydrates 71 g
Fat 9 g
Fibre 11 g
Sodium 656 mg
Advertisement

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: John Cullen

( 106 ratings )

5 comments on “Classic baked beans

  1. Not sure what I did wrong as it seemed such a simple recipe but 2 days later, the beans are still crunchy. I also found the molasses flavor to be overwhelming so added some more ketchup and sugar and that seems to have mellowed it out. Would probably make it again but would soak the beans first and wouldn’t add as much water-it’s very runny.

    Reply

  2. I have not tried this recipe “yet” but in the past I have found that I never get dried beans to cook properly with tap water so I always use bottled spring water to ensure tender results

    Reply

  3. After two days of cooking this recipe – the beans did not soften. Not even sure how that is scientifically possible! Would not recommend these. Were they actually tested?

    Reply

  4. Should have read the comments first – after 14 hours on low, 5 hours on high the beans are still hard. Removed from the slow cooker and cooked on stove for 3 hours and they are almost soft but too mush water and molasses. Almost inedible. Do you test these recipes???

    Reply

  5. When i also feel a great aspiring web site copy writer although I’m nevertheless not used to the whole thing. Have you got any kind of recommendations for beginner blog authors? I’d actually love.

    http://www.moli365.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=67675

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources