Spanish turkey
Prep 25 min
Plus Standing Time: 15 minutes, Roasting Time: 4 minutes
Serves 10 to 12
Olé! Flavours of sage, oregano and garlic might just put you in the mood to break out the castanets while you roast the big bird.
Ingredients
1/4 cup
butter, at room temperature
1 tbsp
2 tsp
dried oregano leaves
1/2 tsp
1/4 tsp
ground sage
1/4 tsp
6 to 8 kg
Instructions
- In a small bowl, stir butter with seasonings. If making ahead, cover and refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 1 month. Bring to room temperature before using.
- Preheat oven to 325F (160C). Remove neck and bag of giblets from inside of turkey; use for Sherry Gravy. Rinse bird inside and out under cold running water. Pat dry. Place breast side down in a roasting pan. Fill neck cavity with stuffing. Don’t overpack it, stuffing expands as it cooks. Bring neck skin up over back to enclose stuffing. Fasten with skewers or sew shut.
- Turn breast side up. Add enough stuffing to body cavity to completely fill. Don’t overpack. Fasten with skewers or sew shut. Tuck wing tips under bird. Tie legs together or tuck under skin flap. Rub a generous amount of herb butter over skin. Turn breast side down in pan. Rub with more butter. Cover with a tent of foil and seal to pan edges.
- Roast in centre of preheated oven 2 hours. Remove foil and turn breast side up. Baste with pan juices. Brush with remaining butter. Continue to roast, uncovered and basting occasionally with pan juices, until drumstick moves easily in joint and a meat thermometer inserted into thigh reads 180F (80C). This will take 2 to 3-1/4 more hours, about 20 minutes per pound (500 g). If turkey is browning too quickly in one area, cover just that area with a piece of foil. Remove roasted bird to a cutting board. Cover loosely with foil. Let stand at least 15 minutes before carving.
Nutrition
Calories 752
Protein 72 g
Carbohydrates 32 g
Fat 36 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 941 mg
Posted: Updated Oct 7, 2015
Photo credit: Spanish turkey</br>Photo by Andreas Trauttmansdorff
I tried this recipe and was disappointed by the lose of my turkeys skin while it was cooking for the first 2 hours breast side down. Not only did the skin fall of while inverted the turkey the turkey became disfigured. The nice crisp skin generally created while cook my turkey in a normal way with just salt and pepper was lost. The bitterness created by the cooking of browning of the paprika. Was not a positive flavour for the turkey or the Gravy it produced. Thumbs down to this recipe.
Going back to my old original recipe.
Thank you
James
James on