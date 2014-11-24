COOK pasta in a large pot of boiling water, following package directions, until al dente, 7 to 8 min. Drain and return to pot.
MELT 1 tbsp garlic butter in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add chicken. Cook until chicken is no longer pink, 2 to 3 min. add remaining garlic butter and tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, until tomatoes soften, 3 to 4 min. Transfer chicken, tomatoes and liquid into pasta pot. stir in arugula, salt and pepper.
Nutrition
Calories654
Protein31 g
Carbohydrates90 g
Fat19 g
Fibre5 g
Sodium384 mg
Wine Pairings
Chicken & fresh-veg pasta, Pair it with: A weighty white.
An entry-level Australian viognier, it has a heady perfumed nose of exotic fruits and dried apricots leading to a textured palate that pairs splendidly
with poultry dishes such as this quick pasta. Our pick: Yalumba Y Series Viognier, Australia, $18.
Do you have to have that pop up tab right in the middle of the ingredient list?
Rhodry69 on
Wow. Why don’t you just not allow popups? I don’t and I don’t even see a pop up tab.
segyyz on
How do you make garlic butter?
Jenchanted on
Looks amazing but have not tried it yet.
Madeleine Goulé on