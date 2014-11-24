Garlicky chicken pasta

Prep 10 min
Total 25 min
Makes 4 Servings

Spring is here! This fresh and quick pasta dish is packed with protein and topped with bright vegetables.

Ingredients

450-g pkg
linguine or orecchiette pasta
1/3 cup
garlic butter
2
skinless, boneless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
1 pint
cherry tomatoes, halved
2 cups
packed arugula
1/4 tsp
salt
1/4 tsp
pepper

Instructions

  • COOK pasta in a large pot of boiling water, following package directions, until al dente, 7 to 8 min. Drain and return to pot.
  • MELT 1 tbsp garlic butter in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add chicken. Cook until chicken is no longer pink, 2 to 3 min. add remaining garlic butter and tomatoes. Cook, stirring often, until tomatoes soften, 3 to 4 min. Transfer chicken, tomatoes and liquid into pasta pot. stir in arugula, salt and pepper.

Nutrition

Calories 654
Protein 31 g
Carbohydrates 90 g
Fat 19 g
Fibre 5 g
Sodium 384 mg
Wine Pairings

wine1

Chicken & fresh-veg pasta, Pair it with: A weighty white.
An entry-level Australian viognier, it has a heady perfumed nose of exotic fruits and dried apricots leading to a textured palate that pairs splendidly
with poultry dishes such as this quick pasta. Our pick: Yalumba Y Series Viognier, Australia, $18.

Issue: April 2013

Photo credit: Garlicky chicken pasta.</br>Photo, Roberto Caruso.

( 98 ratings )

4 comments on “Garlicky chicken pasta

  1. Do you have to have that pop up tab right in the middle of the ingredient list?

    Reply

  2. Wow. Why don’t you just not allow popups? I don’t and I don’t even see a pop up tab.

    Reply

  3. How do you make garlic butter?

    Reply

  4. Looks amazing but have not tried it yet.

    Reply

