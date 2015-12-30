REMOVE stems from clementines and discard. Wash well and pat dry with paper towel.

FIT food processor with the grater attachment. Push clementines and lemon, 1 at a time, through the chute, with processor on.

TRANSFER mixture into a large saucepan. Stir in sugar, then set over high. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally until sugar has melted, about 3 min.

POUR into a 1L jar. Let cool completely. Cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.

Variations

Chili-clementine marmalade: Stir 1 tbsp hot-red-chili flakes into marmalade before pouring into jar. Continue with recipe.

Clementine & blood orange marmalade: Use 4 clementines and add 2 large seeded blood oranges, cut into quarters. Continue with recipe.

Honey-clementine marmalade: Omit sugar. Pour 1 cup honey into a large saucepan set over medium. Cook, stirring often, for 3 min. Add clementine mixture; cook for 1 more min. Continue with recipe.

Three Ways To Use It

Spicy Clementine Chicken: Stir 1 tbsp all-purpose flour with 1/4 tsp salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Coat 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts with mixture. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 2 tsp oil, then chicken. Cook until golden, about 5 min per side. Stir in 1/2 cup Chili- clementine Marmalade and 2 minced garlic cloves. Cook until sauce is warm.

Orange Cream Cheese: Stir 1/2 250-g brick room-temperature cream cheese with 2 tbsp Honey-Clementine Marmalade until smooth. Spread on a bagel or toast.

Clementine-Ginger Carrot Soup: Melt 1 tbsp butter in a saucepan set over medium-high. Add 1 chopped onion and 1 tbsp finely grated ginger. Cook until onion softens, about 3 min. Add 4 medium coarsely chopped carrots and 3 cups vegetable broth. Simmer, covered, until carrots are tender, about 20 min. Stir in 1/2 cup orange juice and 3 tbsp Fresh Clementine Marmalade. Season with pepper. Purée in a blender until smooth.