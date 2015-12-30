10-minute fresh clementine marmalade
Nothing says good morning like the taste of this sweet, tangy spread on crunchy hot buttered toast. With just three ingredients, you’ll never go back to store-bought.
Ingredients
Instructions
- REMOVE stems from clementines and discard. Wash well and pat dry with paper towel.
- FIT food processor with the grater attachment. Push clementines and lemon, 1 at a time, through the chute, with processor on.
- TRANSFER mixture into a large saucepan. Stir in sugar, then set over high. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally until sugar has melted, about 3 min.
- POUR into a 1L jar. Let cool completely. Cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.
Variations
Chili-clementine marmalade: Stir 1 tbsp hot-red-chili flakes into marmalade before pouring into jar. Continue with recipe.
Clementine & blood orange marmalade: Use 4 clementines and add 2 large seeded blood oranges, cut into quarters. Continue with recipe.
Honey-clementine marmalade: Omit sugar. Pour 1 cup honey into a large saucepan set over medium. Cook, stirring often, for 3 min. Add clementine mixture; cook for 1 more min. Continue with recipe.
Three Ways To Use It
Spicy Clementine Chicken: Stir 1 tbsp all-purpose flour with 1/4 tsp salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Coat 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts with mixture. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 2 tsp oil, then chicken. Cook until golden, about 5 min per side. Stir in 1/2 cup Chili- clementine Marmalade and 2 minced garlic cloves. Cook until sauce is warm.
Orange Cream Cheese: Stir 1/2 250-g brick room-temperature cream cheese with 2 tbsp Honey-Clementine Marmalade until smooth. Spread on a bagel or toast.
Clementine-Ginger Carrot Soup: Melt 1 tbsp butter in a saucepan set over medium-high. Add 1 chopped onion and 1 tbsp finely grated ginger. Cook until onion softens, about 3 min. Add 4 medium coarsely chopped carrots and 3 cups vegetable broth. Simmer, covered, until carrots are tender, about 20 min. Stir in 1/2 cup orange juice and 3 tbsp Fresh Clementine Marmalade. Season with pepper. Purée in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition
Am I missing something here or is a ready-to-print link simply not available. I want to print and save a paper copy of your recipes (yeah, I like old-fashioned paper recipes!!), but the only way with these new recipe formats on Chat. is to cut and paste recipe into a word processing program, then print it. Come on. Chat. kitchen / techies help me out, please.
beedeetoo on
Agree!
miss worldly on
If I right-click on the recipe, I get the a “print” choice. Check it out.
hdunnca on
right click doesn’t work for Macs
Phantom123 on
I have made 4 batches of this. First followed recipe. Next mixed in some Canadian whiskey. Next two batches added the whiskey and some bacon crumbles. It has been getting rave reviews. I will be sorry to see clementines out of season.
Almeva on
I’ve made several batches, this is delicious, I didn’t much like marmalade before. One batch had a whole lemon, it was just as good but tangier. Gave some as gifts, one friend added a couple of spoonsful to cranberry relish. Making more batches today before clementines are gone. I sealed mine in 250-ml jars, processing 5 minues in hot water bath, as you would with jam, so that it will keep.
PLW on
I’m presuming this recipe calls for peels also?
Suzie999 on