Festive brownie cookies
Prep 20 min
Total 34 min
Makes 80 cookies
Ingredients
1 cup
finely chopped candied fruit, such as cherries, pineapple or mixed peel
1/2 cup
rum or brandy
1 1/4 cups
unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup
1/2 cup
2
3 tbsp
rum, or brandy
1 1/2 tsp
2 cups
all-purpose flour
2/3 cup
1/2 tsp
1/2 tsp
1 1/2 cups
pecans or walnuts, toasted and chopped
1 cup
Instructions
- TO speed up candied fruit’s absorption of rum, mix fruit with 1/2 cup (125 mL) rum in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 2 minutes. Or soak fruit in rum, at room temperature, until absorbed, about 2 to 3 hours.
- PREHEAT oven to 350F (180C). Lightly grease cookie sheets. Beat butter in a large bowl until creamy. Gradually beat in granulated and brown sugars until combined. Then, beat in eggs, 1 at a time, then 3 tablespoons rum and vanilla.
- IN another bowl, stir flour with cocoa, baking soda and salt. Gradually stir into butter mixture. Do not overmix. Stir in soaked fruit, nuts and chocolate chips just until evenly distributed.
- DROP by heaping tablespoonfuls, about 3 inches (7.5 cm) apart, onto greased cookie sheets. Bake in preheated oven until centers seem set when lightly touched, about 12 to 14 minutes. Remove cookies to a rack to cool completely. Cookies will keep well in an airtight container in a cool place for several days and can be frozen.
Note: Using 2/3 cup (150 mL) cocoa produces a robust chocolate flavour. For a milder taste, reduce cocoa to 1/2 cup (125 mL).
Nutrition
Calories 91
Protein 0.9 g
Carbohydrates 10 g
Fat 5.5 g
