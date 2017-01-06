Thai sweet potato red curry soup
Prep 25 min
Total 45 min
Serves 8
Celebrate warm food and sweater weather with a hearty colourful bowl – it’s pure comfort on a wintry day.
Ingredients
3
medium carrots, cut into 1-in. cubes (2 cups)
2
medium sweet potatoes, cut into 1-in. cubes (4 cups)
3 tbsp
coconut or canola oil, divided
1
onion, chopped
1
leek, (white and pale green parts only) thinly sliced
1
garlic clove, chopped
2 tbsp
1 tbsp
400-mL can
light coconut milk, divided
900 mL
low-sodium vegetable broth
1/2 tsp
2 tbsp
Garnish
2 tbsp
chopped salted peanuts
1/4 cup
2 tbsp
shaved coconut
Instructions
- PREHEAT oven to 425F. Toss carrots and sweet potatoes with 1 tbsp oil on a baking sheet. Roast until tender, 20 min.
- HEAT remaining 2 tbsp oil in a large pot over medium. Add onion, leek and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 min. Stir in curry paste and fish sauce. Cook for 1 min.
- ADD roasted vegetables, all but ¼ cup coconut milk and broth. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 10 min. Remove from heat.
- PURÉE soup until smooth, using an immersion blender. Return pot to heat, reduced to low, and stir in lime juice and salt. Ladle into bowls and top with remaining ¼ cup coconut milk, peanuts, cilantro and coconut.
Prep Tip: Immerse sliced leek in a large bowl of cold water, scoop out and spin dry before using.
Nutrition
Calories 201
Protein 3 g
Carbohydrates 25 g
Fat 10 g
Fibre 5 g
Sodium 540 mg
Excellent source of vitamin A
How to blend and puree soup
Issue: February 2017
Posted: Updated Jan 6, 2017
Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.
I’m surprised at the low ratings on this soup – it’s excellent! I did almost double the Red Thai curry paste after tasting the finished product. We like things spicy. Otherwise followed the recipe as written. Husband skedaddles for the recipe – guess he wants it more often!
vickie on