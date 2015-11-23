Lentil bolognese

Total 45 min
Serves 4

Advertisement

Ingredients

450 g
spaghetti pasta
1 tbsp
olive oil
4
garlic cloves, minced
3
peeled and finely chopped carrots
2
peeled and finely chopped celery stalks
1
finely chopped large onion
2 cups
red wine
2 cups
water
1 cup
vegetable broth
156-mL can
tomato paste
2 540-mL cans
green lentils, drained and rinsed
1 1/2 cups
grated parmesan
1/4 cup
chopped basil

Instructions

  • COOK spaghetti in a large pot of boiling water, following package directions but omitting salt, until tender, 7 to 8 min. Drain and return pasta to pot.
  • HEAT a very large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add olive oil, then minced garlic, carrots, celery and onion. Cook until carrots begin to soften, 4 to 5 min. Stir in red wine and water, vegetable broth and tomato paste. Add green lentils. Boil until most of the liquid has evaporated but mixture is still saucy, about 15 min. Stir in parmesan until sauce is thickened.
  • ADD half of bolognese sauce (about 3 1/2 cups) to pasta. Stir to coat. Divide among 4 plates. Sprinkle with parmesan and chopped basil. Reserve remaining half of bolognese for Lentil Ragu over Polenta.

 

Nutrition

Calories 755
Protein 39 g
Carbohydrates 116 g
Fat 14 g
Fibre 10 g
Sodium 862 mg
Excellent source of Vitamin A
Advertisement

How to make classic lasagna

Issue: December 2015

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Sian Richards.

This article has not been rated yet.

3 comments on “Lentil bolognese

  1. This is excellent. I did add mushrooms for a “meatier” texture. I would say to anyone who thinks there is too much liquid; don’t worry! When I make it again I will grate the carrots so they become more part of the sauce. As a note to myself, 1 cup of dry French Green Lentils = 3 cups cooked lentils.

    Reply

  2. This is a delicious recipe! You don’t miss the meat. I chopped the carrots really small, and used one can of green lentils and one of brown. The brown gave it a bit more texture and meat-like consistency.

    Reply

  3. I think that is one of the such a lot vital info for me.
    And i am happy studying your article. But want to statement
    on some common things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent :
    D. Excellent task, cheers maglie calcio poco prezzo

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources