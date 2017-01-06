Beef and beet borscht
Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour
Serves 10
Celebrate warm food and sweater weather with a hearty colourful bowl – it’s pure comfort on a wintry day.
Advertisement
Ingredients
2 tbsp
olive oil
200 g
beef sirloin tip, diced
1 1/4 tsp
salt, divided
1/2 tsp
1
onion, finely chopped
2
garlic cloves, minced
2
carrots, diced
1
large potato, peeled and diced
1/2
small head red cabbage, thinly sliced (3 cups)
1/4 cup
1 tbsp
brown sugar
1 tsp
dried coriander
6 cups
sodium-reduced beef broth
2
large beets, peeled and grated (2 cups)
3 1/2 tbsp
red-wine vinegar
1/4 cup
chopped dill, divided
1/4 cup
Instructions
- HEAT oil in a large pot over medium-high. Pat beef dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with ½ tsp salt and pepper, then add to pan. Cook, stirring until no pink remains, 1 to 3 min.
- REDUCE heat to medium. Add onion, garlic, carrots, potato and cabbage. Cook, stirring until vegetables are slightly tender, 5 min. Stir in tomato paste, sugar, coriander and cook 1 min. Add broth and bay leaves. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low.
- SIMMER, covered, until cabbage is very tender, about 15 min. Stir in beets, vinegar and remaining ¾ tsp salt. Continue simmering until beets are tender, 10 min. Let stand, covered, for 5 min. Stir in 3 tbsp dill. Remove and discard bay leaves. Ladle into bowls and serve with a dollop of sour cream or greek yogurt and remaining 1 tbsp dill.
Nutrition
Calories 137
Protein 9 g
Carbohydrates 17 g
Fat 4 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 706 mg
Excellent source of vitamin A
Absolutely delicious. I did it exactly as the recipe said except I chopped the beets into large matchsticks and added all the beet greens. It is flavourful and satisfying. I will make it over and over.
N J Esch on