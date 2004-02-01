Valentine’s chocolate mousse with pistachios

Finely chop chocolate. Place in a small saucepan with 1/4 cup (50 mL) cream. Set over low heat. Stir continuously, just until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth, from 2 to 3 minutes. Scrape into a medium-size bowl. Or place chocolate and 1/4 cup (50 mL) cream in a medium-size microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium just until chocolate is nearly melted, 1 to 1-1/2 minutes. Remove from microwave and stir until completely melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in liqueur and vanilla.
In a medium-size bowl, using an electric mixer, beat remaining 3/4 cup (175 mL) cream until soft peaks form when beaters are lifted. Stir 1/4 cup (50 mL) whipped cream into chocolate mixture. Fold in remaining cream just until no white streaks remain. Spoon into parfait dishes or dessert bowls. Refrigerate, uncovered, at least 1 hour or cover and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle pistachios over mousse just before serving.
We created this easy-to-whip-together mousse to end dinner with a smile.
