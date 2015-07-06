Preheat oven to 350F. Lightly spray bottom of an 8 × 4-in. loaf pan.
Stir flour with baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Whisk egg with brown sugar, buttermilk, oil and vanilla in large bowl, then stir in flour mixture. Add rhubarb and pecans and stir just until combined. Scrape batter into prepared pan.
Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted in centre of loaf comes out clean, 70 to 75 min. Transfer to a rack to cool in pan for 10 min.
Stir icing sugar with lemon juice in a small bowl, adding juice 1 tsp at a time until thick and smooth. Drizzle glaze over warm loaf, letting it run down the sides.
Crunchy pecans and tangy rhubarb make this moist banana-bread alternative addictively good.
Substitution Tip:
You can use frozen rhubarb instead of fresh – just thaw it completely before adding.
This is wonderful! Made it several times last seaon. Freezes well too.
Michelle on
reduce baking time if necessary,deliciously easy!
Darlene on
is there a “print” button for this recipe?
Yvonne on
Used dark brown sugar for this, and the batter came out really dark. For a lighter batter, use golden brown sugar, or even regular granulated. I had to reduce baking time considerably. 45 minutes was all it took.
Celine on
Sonia Dinapoli on