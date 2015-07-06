Rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake

Prep 15 min
Total 1 hour 25 min
Makes 8 Servings

Try this fresh Rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake recipe as a creative alternative to banana bread.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups
all-purpose flour
1 tsp
baking soda
1/4 tsp
salt
1
egg
1 cup
brown sugar
1/2 cup
buttermilk
1/4 cup
vegetable oil
1 tsp
vanilla
2 cups
chopped rhubarb
1/2 cup
chopped pecans

FOR GLAZE:

1 cup
sifted icing sugar
4 to 5 tsp
lemon juice

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Lightly spray bottom of an 8 × 4-in. loaf pan.
  • Stir flour with baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Whisk egg with brown sugar, buttermilk, oil and vanilla in large bowl, then stir in flour mixture. Add rhubarb and pecans and stir just until combined. Scrape batter into prepared pan.
  • Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted in centre of loaf comes out clean, 70 to 75 min. Transfer to a rack to cool in pan for 10 min.
  • Stir icing sugar with lemon juice in a small bowl, adding juice 1 tsp at a time until thick and smooth. Drizzle glaze over warm loaf, letting it run down the sides.

Crunchy pecans and tangy rhubarb make this moist banana-bread alternative addictively good.

Substitution Tip:

You can use frozen rhubarb instead of fresh – just thaw it completely before adding.

Storage Tip:

Refrigerate up to 3 days or freeze up to a month.

Nutrition

Calories 377
Protein 5 g
Carbohydrates 63 g
Fat 13 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 266 mg
Photo credit: Roberto Caruso

( 198 ratings )

5 comments on “Rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake

  1. This is wonderful! Made it several times last seaon. Freezes well too.

    Reply

  2. reduce baking time if necessary,deliciously easy!

    Reply

  3. is there a “print” button for this recipe?

    Reply

  4. Used dark brown sugar for this, and the batter came out really dark. For a lighter batter, use golden brown sugar, or even regular granulated. I had to reduce baking time considerably. 45 minutes was all it took.

    Reply

